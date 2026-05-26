40 Boxes in Dispute: A JFK Files Update with Rep. Burlison and Jeff Morley
Sorting out the dispute between CIA and ODNI over some alleged JFK files.
After this podcast was taped, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. weighed in on the dispute, saying he “immediately investigated” the claim that the CIA had taken from files ODNI concerning JFK and “determined the story was false.”
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From what I’ve been able to understand, the situation was confused by the fact that the CIA physically removed the boxes from the National Archives, not the offices of ODNI. But they were still under ODNI jurisdiction at the time the CIA seized them, even if they were physically located at NARA. Also, the whole thing happened last year apparently.
Regarding Anna Paulina Luna: My near-unshakeable mistrust of Disclosure Barbie's role in what I submit is clearly an intelligence operation emerges primarily from two observations.
-- Her utterly unsophisticated appreciations of the complexities of the phenomena she would expose as revealed by her inability to form original questions and comments that are other than regurgitations of previously posed queries and well-established facts.
-- My disgust with so many self-tenured Deans of Dealey Plaza U who have learned nothing -- and teach same -- from their studies of the cover-up-supporting WC and HSCA vaudeville shows and who tacitly accept their current revival as anything other than the Doppelganger Gambit that it surely is.
I would go deeper to suggest that the entire USG-designed Disclosure movement encompassing UAPs, political assassinations, and phenomena broadly characterized as displays of "high strangeness" is an intel op.
It was Bernard "Bud" Fensterwald who taught during an odd car trip through Dallas to vew the Stations of the Crossfire that any intel op worth the name has at least two objectives.
Disclosure as a Schemeworks production is a tool that fabricates distraction from political scandals and politics-engendered natural disasters, supports disinformation regarding the strengths and limitations of military technologies and manifested weapons and intel gathering systems, and exacerbates the fear that drives the public to existential dependence at any cost upon the parent state for life itself.
For starters.
I stand by my appreciation of Disclosure as what in my way weird youth was referred to as "putting shit in the game".
Let's call this give-away "Forty Boxes and a Mule".