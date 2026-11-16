Over at Medium, James Day has an interesting contribution to JFK research about the assassination of President Ngô Đình Diệm of South Vietnam. It begins with an astute introduction on how he has thought about and investigated the JFK story. He talks about the interesting leads that only lead to uncertain conclusions.
In Henry James’ “The Figure in the Carpet,” a literary critic becomes convinced that a celebrated novelist’s works conceal a unifying design, a secret pattern that, once discovered, will illuminate everything. Each new reading promises to bring him closer to the revelation. The possibility that the pieces may never fit together is considerably harder to accept.
Day acknowledges this is a “peculiar temptation” in JFK research, asserting:
If anything, my position has become one of historical agnosticism — I remain interested in the possibility of conspiracy and in the evidence that has persuaded generations of researchers to suspect one. But I have become increasingly reluctant to make an article of faith out of any particular explanation, including those I have advanced myself.
The distinction brings to mind two Latin words: credo, “I believe,” and scio, “I know.” I may believe a particular explanation of Kennedy’s assassination to be correct. That does not mean I know it to be so.
The question is no longer whether a theory can accommodate the evidence, but whether the evidence actually establishes the theory.
From this starting point, he traces the documentary record of Diem’s assassination and the work of high-level military conspirators backed by U.S. officials. He links to recordings of JFK’s real-time commentary on the planning of the coup and its execution.
Was Vietnam policy a causal factor in JFK’s assassination three weeks later? Day does not go that far. His conclusion that assassination was implicit in the Vietnam policy that JFK approved is hard to dispute. For U.S. policymakers, assassination was a tool that Kennedy adopted with lethal consequences.
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I share a lot to James Days views when it comes to the uncertainty of the event. I would also say the assassination is “water under the bridge” until you realize Israel was the chief beneficiary. Was there a conspiracy? The most compelling theory is the Israeli one, namely a French gunman hired by Israel. James Days’ research on Leon Gachman is the most compelling circumstantial evidence I have seen (since the revelations in Pipers book) that support that reconstruction of what happened.
A topic I have been pondering is how JFK could place himself in such a vulnerable position as the Dallas motorcade. I believe the CIA was responsible for numerous assassinations such as Patrice Lamumba on 1/17/61, three days prior to the JFK inauguration where he was not informed until 2/13/61; Rafael Trujillo on 5/30/61; Dag Hammerskjold on 9/17/61 where allegedly an Ace of Spades card was photographed on his collar after a shoot down plane crash; and the Diem brothers on 11/2/63. How could JFK be so blind to his vulnerability to his lawless out of control enemies?