The results of a referendum in 1955 on whether Vietnam should be a republic under Prime Minister Ngô Đình Diệm or remain a monarchy under former emperor Bảo Đại are displayed publicly outside Saigon City Hall. Diệm won decisively with 98.2% of the vote and became the first president of Vietnam, but the poll was marred by allegations of fraud and a lack of opposition campaigning. (Credit: Rufus Phillips/Public Domain)

Over at Medium, James Day has an interesting contribution to JFK research about the assassination of President Ngô Đình Diệm of South Vietnam. It begins with an astute introduction on how he has thought about and investigated the JFK story. He talks about the interesting leads that only lead to uncertain conclusions.

In Henry James’ “The Figure in the Carpet,” a literary critic becomes convinced that a celebrated novelist’s works conceal a unifying design, a secret pattern that, once discovered, will illuminate everything. Each new reading promises to bring him closer to the revelation. The possibility that the pieces may never fit together is considerably harder to accept.

Day acknowledges this is a “peculiar temptation” in JFK research, asserting:

If anything, my position has become one of historical agnosticism — I remain interested in the possibility of conspiracy and in the evidence that has persuaded generations of researchers to suspect one. But I have become increasingly reluctant to make an article of faith out of any particular explanation, including those I have advanced myself. The distinction brings to mind two Latin words: credo, “I believe,” and scio, “I know.” I may believe a particular explanation of Kennedy’s assassination to be correct. That does not mean I know it to be so. The question is no longer whether a theory can accommodate the evidence, but whether the evidence actually establishes the theory.

From this starting point, he traces the documentary record of Diem’s assassination and the work of high-level military conspirators backed by U.S. officials. He links to recordings of JFK’s real-time commentary on the planning of the coup and its execution.

Was Vietnam policy a causal factor in JFK’s assassination three weeks later? Day does not go that far. His conclusion that assassination was implicit in the Vietnam policy that JFK approved is hard to dispute. For U.S. policymakers, assassination was a tool that Kennedy adopted with lethal consequences.