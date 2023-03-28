[This Part II of two-part series: Part I: New Light on the Shooting of General Walker]

Over the years, friends have observed, accurately alas, that I know too much about the JFK assassination story.

Yet for all I knew, I could never make heads or tails of the story of the shooting of cashiered U.S. Army General Edwin Walker in Dallas in April 1963, seven months before the assassination of JFK. Lee Harvey Oswald admitted shooting at Walker but denied killing Kennedy.

That puzzled me and many other JFK researchers. After reading just about every conspiracy (and anti-conspiracy) book on the subject, I still couldn’t say with any confidence what had really happened the night of on April 10, 1963.

Now I can.

Growing Up Right

Video interviews with the late David Surrey and his brother William opened my eyes to an undiscerned reality behind historical record of JFK’s assassination. Their recollections of 1963 indicate something even the best informed people in the government and the news media do not know in 2023: the shooting of Gen. Walker was a publicity stunt, in which Oswald may have been a witting participant.