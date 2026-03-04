Felix Adler, secular humanist. (Credit: Humanist Heritage)

In response to recent JFK Facts coverage, a savant named Jay wrote in one of our comment boards:

Jeff, I didn’t know you hate Jews so much. Go f*** yourself.

Now, I don’t know Jay, and Jay doesn’t know me. So I can only guess why he writes such things. He is a paid subscriber who tests my faith in that sound business credo, The customer is always right. I would respond in kind to his factually erroneous (and physically impossible) observations, save for that sound Christian credo, Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

I do have the option of banning Jay, because the site’s comment policy bans obscenity. The geniuses of Substack (and I say that with sincere admiration for their platform) give me easy functionality to exclude Jay from JFK Facts conversations. Push a blue button, and we won’t be hearing any more abuse from Jay.

But what good would that do? Rather than do unto Jay as Jay did unto me, I prefer to tell him about my formative Jewish education. I don’t hate Jews, Jay. They made me what I am.

Secular Humanism

I grew up in New York City until I was 14 years old, an experience that once made me think, “I’d like to be half white, half black, and half Jewish.” Well, a Jewish school got me a third of the way there. When I was in sixth grade my Episcopalian parents enrolled me in the Ethical Culture School in Manhattan because they thought it was one of the best schools in the city. They were right. That’s where I learned to write and think, conspire and kvetch, and here we are.

The Ethical Culture Schools (there are three of them) exemplify a tradition started by Felix Adler, the late 19th-century inventor of “secular humanism.” Among the many accomplished assimilated Jewish families on New York’s Upper West and Upper East Sides, his was (and still is) an attractive worldview, an engaged public philosophy detached from religious dogma but inevitably imbued with Jewish traditions of learning and service, along with doses of Immanuel Kant and Ralph Waldo Emerson. My introduction to the Jewish world came from Adler. To wit, “Judaism was not given to the Jews alone, but that its destiny [is] to embrace in one great moral state the whole family of men.”

In short, I lucked into a crash course in Jewish genius. My introduction to Groucho Marx came at the sixth-grade birthday party thrown by Amos Vogel, subversive film scholar and father of a pal. My introduction to Noam Chomsky came in discussions of the Vietnam War in Ethics class. My friends were Gordon, Florman, Jaffe, and Lawrence. (No, not a law firm, just buddies.) I went to so many bar mitzvahs, I can still recite the opening lines by heart: "Baruch atah Adonai, Eloheinu, Melech haolam." Six decades later, my friend Steve keeps filling in the next lines in hopes I will learn them and convert before it’s too late.

The list of people who graduated from Fieldston, the Ethical Culture high school in the Bronx, is impressive. (J. Robert Oppenheimer, Jane Mayer, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Gil Scott-Heron, among many, many others.) I did not. But I was fortunate to spend two years in those classrooms. From my mostly (but not all) Jewish teachers, I gained an essential foundation for the rest of my education. I have many flaws as a human being, but Jew-hating?

Spare me the hasbara, you schmuck.

Note to Reader Jay

It is true that I am not a Zionist. I was, passively, for a long time, but today’s Zionism is incompatible with the secular, Jewish and humanistic values I absorbed too early to repudiate. If those values are what agitates you about my coverage of the attack on Iran, we at JFK Facts are glad to talk about that consistent with our permissive comment policy.