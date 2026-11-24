Richard E. Snyder outside the American Embassy in Moscow.

What if the most important new document about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy sixty-three years ago this month does not concern the gunfire in Dealey Plaza?

What if it is a personnel record?

A document that could establish whether the American diplomat who first interviewed Lee Harvey Oswald in Moscow was actually an undercover CIA officer.

His name was Richard Edward Snyder, ostensibly a consul at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. If the CIA knowingly concealed his true intelligence status from the Warren Commission, congressional investigators, and the American public, the implications would be large. Because the question would no longer be simply how much the CIA knew about Lee Harvey Oswald before November 22, 1963.

The question would be whether the Agency had an undisclosed operational relationship with Oswald beginning in October 1959 — and then concealed that relationship while the nation investigated the murder of its president.

A remarkable convergence of newly released intelligence documents, congressional testimony, and investigative reporting between 2023 and 2025 has given an old mystery new urgency.

Inside the Oswald file

The CIA’s extensive pre-assassination Oswald dossier, first reported by JFK Facts, was only fully declassified in 2023. Then President Trump’s January 2025 executive order on JFK assassination files shook loose a long-redacted White House memo that documented the extraordinary prevalence of the CIA in the U.S. government during Kennedy’s presidency.

The memo, written by JFK’s historian/adviser Arthur Schlesinger (and reported by The New York Times in 2025), warned of the extraordinary power the CIA had accumulated by the time Kennedy took office. No less than 47 percent of political officers in American embassies around the world were actually U.S. intelligence personnel serving under such cover, Schlesinger reported. To put it simply, nearly half of U.S. diplomats serving overseas were spies. At the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, the proportion was no doubt greater.

Suddenly, a question that once seemed peripheral demands renewed attention.

Who, exactly, was Richard Snyder working for when he met with Lee Harvey Oswald in the U.S. Embassy in Moscow on October 31, 1959?

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Yale Man at CIA

Richard Snyder’s story begins in a world that would become deeply intertwined with America’s emerging intelligence establishment.

A World War II veteran with intelligence experience, Snyder graduated from Yale University in 1948, just one year after the CIA’s creation.

Yale was one of the important recruiting grounds for the wartime Office of Strategic Services and the postwar intelligence community. Among its alumni were CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton, deputy director Richard Bissell, and national security adviser McGeorge Bundy.

Snyder’s personnel file, released in 2023, shows that he joined the CIA as an intelligence officer in November 1949. He signed an acceptance letter on November 9, 1949. He received his appointment on March 27, 1950, and on September 26, 1950, he resigned. Officially speaking, Snyder worked at the CIA for ten months.

Snyder then went to work for the State Department. He did a stint in Japan and went to Harvard, where he earned a master’s degree in Russian studies in 1956.

U.S. Embassy personnel in Moscow in 1959: John McVickar (left) and Richard E. Snyder.

The Spotter

In the 1970s, congressional investigators discovered that Snyder performed intelligence-related work for a CIA case officer in 1956–1957.

Snyder’s role was to identify individuals who might be of interest to American intelligence, including people potentially traveling to the Soviet Union. In the lingo of John le Carré and the men of Slow Horses, he was a spotter.

Snyder’s intelligence-related activities did not necessarily end with his formal separation from the Agency, and his CIA work concerned defectors.

In July 1959, Snyder arrived at the American Embassy in Moscow to serve as consul.

In October of that year, he handled two men who wanted to defect to the Soviet Union. One was Robert Webster, an employee of the RAND Corporation involved with a Russian woman. The other was Lee Oswald, a twenty-year-old Marine, recently discharged, who wanted to live in the communist fatherland.

[For more on Robert Webster, See JFK Facts’ original report by Chad Nagle, “Tale of Two Defectors,” May 15, 2023]

Oswald told Snyder he intended to renounce his United States citizenship.

Snyder Corresponds with Oswald

Oswald was no ordinary tourist. He had served at U.S. military installations associated with sensitive military aviation and radar operations, including the CIA’s secret U-2 aerial reconnaissance program. To Snyder, Oswald indicated that he was willing to provide military information to Soviet authorities.

Yet Snyder made sure that Oswald did not renounce his citizenship. He retained Oswald’s passport at the embassy. It was returned to Oswald in July 1961 as he pursued his return to the United States.

Snyder’s involvement did not end with the attempted renunciation in October 1959. When Oswald later sought to return to the United States from Minsk, Snyder continued corresponding with him about his citizenship status and the steps required to travel to Moscow. A March 24, 1961, letter bearing Snyder’s signature advised Oswald that a final determination of his American citizenship required a personal interview.

On March 24, 1961, Consul Richard E. Snyder wrote to Lee Harvey Oswald in Minsk.

On July 10, 1961, Snyder interviewed Oswald again and determined that he had not lost his American citizenship. He returned Oswald’s U.S. passport with a restriction limiting its use to direct travel to the United States. The following day, Oswald brought his new bride, Marina Prusakova, to the embassy to initiate emigration arrangements for his wife.

Snyder later handed off Oswald’s case to another consul, Boris Klosson. But not before Snyder drafted a striking written assessment of Oswald’s transformation. After interviewing Oswald on Monday, July 10, 1961, Snyder prepared a memorandum observing: “Twenty months of the realities of life in the Soviet Union have clearly had a maturing effect on Oswald.” The Warren Commission expressly attributes that memorandum to Snyder (Appendix 15, p. 755).

Snyder’s assessment later resurfaced in CIA intelligence reporting. In an October 1963 cable concerning Oswald’s contacts with the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City, CIA headquarters quoted the Moscow embassy’s earlier judgment that life in the Soviet Union had had a “maturing effect” on Oswald. The cable shows that Snyder’s evaluation remained part of the intelligence record shortly before Kennedy’s assassination.

Snyder had personally handled two pivotal encounters with Oswald: the attempted renunciation of U.S. citizenship in 1959 and the July 1961 interview concerning his repatriation to the United States. It was Snyder who recorded Oswald’s willingness to share military information with the Soviets. Oswald wanted assurances that he wouldn’t be prosecuted upon his return, and he wasn’t. Snyder’s assessment of Oswald’s state of mind was later repeated in a CIA cable.

While the new JFK files show the CIA relied on Snyder’s assessment of Oswald, they do not show that he had a separate reporting channel or a continuing CIA assignment.

The Agency’s interest in Snyder, however, did not cease. Five months after President Kennedy’s assassination, the CIA took an unusual administrative step concerning Snyder, the State Department employee.

‘Special Note’

In the spring of 1964, investigators from the Warren Commission wanted to interview Snyder about Oswald’s defection to the Soviet Union and his return.

On April 6, 1964, an internal routing sheet directed that Snyder’s CIA personnel file be specially flagged and that any inquiries about Snyder be referred to designated offices. A corresponding notation was to be entered in his intelligence personality file.

CIA special-handling notice, April 10, 1964, directing that all inquiries about State Department official Richard E. Snyder be referred to the CIA’s Office of the Director of Personnel.

Four days later, another instruction was placed prominently in his CIA personnel records.

“KEEP ON TOP OF ALL OTHER PAPERS IN THIS FILE,” the document decreed.

The directive ensured that any question concerning Snyder — ostensibly a 13-year veteran of the State Department — was to be referred to the Director of the CIA’s Office of Personnel.

Snyder testified to the Warren Commission in June 1964.

If Snyder was merely a former CIA employee, whose brief service was more than a decade in the past, what was so sensitive about his file that it required special handling in 1964?

In 1970, Angleton’s counterintelligence staff generated a memorandum that noted Snyder’s October 1959 interview of Oswald and mentioned his CIA stint of 1949-50. The memo also quoted a 1964 denial by Deputy Director Richard Helms that Oswald had met CIA representatives at the Embassy.

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Congress Investigates

When the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) reopened the JFK case in 1978, investigators discovered the special flagging of Snyder’s CIA file. Counsel G. Robert Blakey directed a series of questions to CIA Director Stansfield Turner. He noted that the 1970 memo contained a handwritten notation from an unidentified official on Angleton’s staff: “NB: They’ve got a matter of cover and DCI statement re Snyder to keep in mind.”

“NB” is shorthand for the Latin nota bene, meaning “pay special attention.” The DCI statement was a reference to Helms’ denial to the Warren Commission that Oswald had met anyone from the CIA in Moscow.

CIA Counterintelligence Routing Sheet, October 5, 1970. A handwritten notation references a “matter of cover” involving Richard Snyder and a CIA director’s denial that Oswald met CIA personnel in Moscow.

What was “the matter of cover” concerning State Department official Richard Snyder?

A matter of cover. A word with an unmistakable significance in the clandestine world of intelligence.

The CIA explained to the HSCA that Snyder’s file had been flagged to ensure that inquiries about him were referred to its counterintelligence staff for vetting.

The Agency also maintained that Snyder had not worked for the CIA after leaving formal employment in 1950 — an assertion belied by the documentation of his turn as a spotter in 1956 and 1957.

The Agency did not explain the reference to “a matter of cover.”

‘Certainly, it is possible’

In May 1978, the HSCA heard closed-door testimony from John Whitten, a senior CIA official with responsibility for reviewing all reporting on Oswald after Kennedy’s assassination. He had discussed Snyder’s cables about Oswald with officials in the Soviet Russia division. Whitten said he was not informed that Snyder had a continuing CIA affiliation.

“If this is true,” Whitten said, “I did not know it at the time of my investigation and must conclude that the information was withheld from me.”

Then came another revealing exchange. Whitten was asked whether a person could formally leave CIA employment, join the State Department’s Foreign Service, and continue secretly working for the Agency.

“Certainly, it is possible,” he said. He recounted discovering that someone he had believed to be a State Department security official was actually working for the CIA.

The HSCA, while it found the “matter of cover” notation “troubling,” ultimately concluded that the available evidence did not justify finding that Snyder had acted on behalf of the CIA when he encountered Oswald.

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What the New Files Tell Us

The new documentary record establishes sustained intelligence interest in Oswald. It does not establish uninterrupted surveillance or control. But the cumulative record demands a more complete explanation than the simplistic assertion that the CIA had no operational relationship with Oswald.

There are three distinct possibilities.

The first is that Oswald was an intelligence subject whose activities generated extensive reporting but who was never recruited or controlled by the CIA. This is consistent with the theory of a “lone gunman.”

Snyder’s personnel file raises two other possibilities.

The second is that the Agency had an undisclosed operational relationship with Oswald — starting with Snyder — that was concealed from assassination investigators out of embarrassment that the CIA had failed to intercept JFK’s assassin. This is consistent with the theory that the Agency engaged in what David Robarge, the Agency’s chief historian, has called a “benign coverup.”

The third is that elements of the intelligence community knowingly manipulated Oswald’s identity or activities in connection with a plot to kill President Kennedy, and that the manipulation began with Richard Snyder.

The new JFK files do not prove any of the three possibilities. Nor do they exclude them.

The new files give researchers a more precise way to investigate them. If there is a single Snyder-related document that researchers should demand today, it is the underlying record of the “matter of cover” related to Richard Snyder.

Not because the phrase itself proves clandestine service. But because it identifies a specific, unresolved question about JFK’s assassination that should be answerable from Agency records.

Because the most consequential missing evidence in the Kennedy assassination may not be another photograph, another witness, or another theory about the gunfire.

It may be the personnel record that finally tells us who Richard Snyder really worked for when he first laid eyes on Lee Harvey Oswald.