“Speculations,” a new play directed by the renowned Sir Trevor Nunn about the untimely death of Dorothy Kilgallen, the American journalist who was investigating JFK’s assassination, is set to open next month at Marylebone Theater in London’s storied West End, running from Oct. 30 through Jan. 3.

Kilgallen, a newspaper reporter and nationally syndicated columnist, was found dead in her New York City apartment on Nov. 8, 1965, the result of an apparent overdose of barbiturates and booze.

In the months leading to her demise, Kilgallen told friends she was at work on a bombshell piece that threatened to blow the lid off the official narrative of the Kennedy assassination.

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She exhaustively covered the trial of Jack Ruby, the man who murdered alleged Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, and was the only journalist to conduct unsupervised one-on-one interviews with him.

Like many JFK-adjacent deaths, Kilgallen’s has long been considered suspicious by some, including “Speculations” playwright Torb…