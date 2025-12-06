A Rare Appearance by JFK Author and Peace Campaigner James Douglass
The author of 'JFK and the Unspeakable' talks about the significance of Kennedy's 'peace speech,' then and now
One of the best books on JFK’s assassination is “JFK and the Unspeakable” by James Douglass, who doesn’t often make public appearances and has the good sense to avoid social media.
So when Consortium News posted a recent talk by Douglass, I had to tune in.
Jim Douglass is articulate, courageous and wise. He has been a path breaker in studying John Kennedy’s presidency, particularly its most important aspect: the leader’s definitive turn to peace. His bestselling book, “JFK and the Unspeakable,” is essential reading for anyone trying to understand Kennedy’s huge wager on peace as well as the enormous obstacles he faced in pursuing this from very powerful people in the US government’s military and intelligence agencies. To read Douglass’s work is to hold BOTH the noble and the terrible parts of our nation in one’s heart and head and to reckon with the unmistakable call Douglass issues for concerned Americans to work for peace and justice and claim the high ground of the country’s potential.
