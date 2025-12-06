JFK Facts

Historian at Large
6h

Jim Douglass is articulate, courageous and wise. He has been a path breaker in studying John Kennedy’s presidency, particularly its most important aspect: the leader’s definitive turn to peace. His bestselling book, “JFK and the Unspeakable,” is essential reading for anyone trying to understand Kennedy’s huge wager on peace as well as the enormous obstacles he faced in pursuing this from very powerful people in the US government’s military and intelligence agencies. To read Douglass’s work is to hold BOTH the noble and the terrible parts of our nation in one’s heart and head and to reckon with the unmistakable call Douglass issues for concerned Americans to work for peace and justice and claim the high ground of the country’s potential.

Anti-war leftist
6h

Ted Yacucci's latest video is an interview with Bart Kamp, the leading expert on two films, frames from which might prove that Oswald was on the steps of the TSBD when the shots were fired.

https://youtu.be/_abboN3AFHw?si=MNvO-ZTFtX0Hs13d

