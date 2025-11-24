JFK Facts

Steve J
10h

If only the meticulous research by Morley, DiEugenio, Stone, Lane, Garrison, Mantik, Horne, Wecht, Bleau, Nagle, Schlapp and so many others could just be recognized by the mainstream media, we would be able to understand why JFK was assassinated. But it’s hard to hope after 63 years.

Mike Buck
11h

At first it looks promising, but when you see that ABC will be leaning on Dale Myers and all of his Single Bullet Theory work…you know where this one’s going! ABC has always carried the water for the WC and this will be another Oswald acted alone final conclusion!

