ABC News Opens Up the JFK Files
Tonight at 8pm ET, "Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK?"
This documentary belies the self-deluding claim that there’s nothing of substance in the new JFK files. Last month, I spent a few hours itemizing the pattern in the new facts for an ABC News crew preparing this JFK special (which airs tonight on ABC, and thereafter on Hulu). They put me in the trailer so I got a fair hearing. Fair program? We’ll find out tonight.
If only the meticulous research by Morley, DiEugenio, Stone, Lane, Garrison, Mantik, Horne, Wecht, Bleau, Nagle, Schlapp and so many others could just be recognized by the mainstream media, we would be able to understand why JFK was assassinated. But it’s hard to hope after 63 years.
At first it looks promising, but when you see that ABC will be leaning on Dale Myers and all of his Single Bullet Theory work…you know where this one’s going! ABC has always carried the water for the WC and this will be another Oswald acted alone final conclusion!