(Credit: Knott Laboratory)

I make a fleeting appearance in the ABC News documentary “Truth and Lies” — to offer the indisputably true observation that three top CIA officials lied under oath about what they knew of Lee Harvey Oswald while JFK was alive. Within two minutes, I was likened to QAnon and Jan. 6 apologists, and the 2-hour show was over.

Alas, I am living proof that new evidence in JFK’s assassination was literally the last thing ABC News wanted to talk about.