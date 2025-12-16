Dick Russell recalls his friends Rob and Michele Reiner. Russell, who served as research director for Reiner and Soledad O’Brien’s Who Killed JFK? podcast, knew them well.

Rob’s passionate activism emanated from his love for this country and his deep concern that our democracy was being eroded, especially in recent years. His courage was tactile, as well as his counsel with political figures including Obama and the Clintons. He was a fighter unlike anyone else in Hollywood.

And that all emanated from what happened to JFK in Dallas. He and I shared the belief that until the truth came out about the coup d’etat that changed America, the country could never really move forward. We had been on a downhill slide ever since. When we met in the summer of 2016, he was intent on making a TV series that would expose the perpetrators within the CIA, Mob and Military-Industrial Complex. His company optioned my book The Man Who Knew Too Much, brought talented young scriptwriter David Hoffman into the project, and we began meeting regularly.