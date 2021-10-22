President Joe Biden arrives to address a Joint Session of Congress, April 28, 2021 (Credit: The White House/Public Domain)

That's the question Larry Sabato, Larry Schnapf and I will answer at a press conference next week after the White House issues its decision on the last of the JFK files on Monday October 26.

The UVA Center for Politics will host a discussion on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time following the scheduled release of remaining John F. Kennedy assassination records. Joining UVA Center for Politics Director and author of The Kennedy Half-Century Larry J. Sabato will be Jefferson Morley, author and editor of the JFK Facts blog, and Lawrence Schnapf, co-chair of the JFK Records Legal Task Force.

Source: WEDNESDAY: The Hidden JFK Files: What Secrets Remain, and Did Biden Comply with the Law? – Sabato's Crystal Ball