Lawrence P. Schnapf
Jun 2

Steve Jaffe had some fascinating comments about the role of French security and the Z-film in our thursday night podcast two weeks ago.

6 replies
Douglas Horne
Jun 2Edited

THIS IS A VITALLY IMPORTANT ARTICLE; I AM GOING TO GIVE IT THE WIDEST POSSIBLE DISSEMINATION. The fact that Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy confided to President Charles DeGaulle, immediately after JFK's Funeral, that he believed President Kennedy was assassinated in a coup d'etat, is extremely significant---as were President DeGaulle's observations and conclusions about the event throughout the mid-1960s. I suspect that this is the kind of content that could be the cause for the Kennedy family taking author William Manchester to court, insisting on changes to his book, and imposing a 100-year court seal in 1967 on his unredacted, original manuscript (for "The Death of a President"), and on the major interviews he conducted with JBK and RFK. This may very well be the exact content that Manchester was forced to remove from the book, and which is now under court seal for 100 years, until 2067. I think I now begin to understand Caroline Kennedy's behavior in refusing to agree to the ARRB's request to lift the court seal on Manchester's interviews of RFK and JBK. His interviews of RFK and JBK were conducted on the following dates: RFK was interviewed by Manchester twice, on May 14, 1964, and on December 1, 1965; and Jacqueline Kennedy was interviewed 5 times, namely, on April 7, 1964; May 4, 7, and 8, 1964; and on July 20, 1964. If this content about the Kennedy family's belief that Jack Kennedy had been killed in a coup made it into Manchester's book, then the Kennedy family (read: RFK and JBK) may have blocked publication of that content in the belief that it was "for the good of the country." Of course, I don't think that is an appropriate justification today for Caroline Kennedy blocking the release of the RFK and JBK interviews, as requested by ARRB Chair Judge Jack Tunheim in 1998. Sixty-two years after JFK was assassinated, Americans certainly deserve to know our own history at this point, and the need to know the truth (about the reasons for the 1967 court order blocking the unexpurgated Manchester manuscript, and the RFK and JBK interviews) surely outweighs any private Kennedy family sensitivities or family considerations. Caroline Kennedy should reconsider her position on this matter. She has long stated that she prefers to focus on her father's life, and not on the manner of his death. But if John F. Kennedy was killed in an American coup in 1963, as RFK opined to Charles DeGaulle the day of the funeral, then it was because he was heroically opposing his political enemies in the national security establishment, in spite of the risk to his own life. During 1963 JFK had quite literally ordered U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam by the end of 1965; was trying to end, or at least defuse, the Cold War with the USSR; and was secretly pursuing the possibility of a rapprochement with Fidel Castro's Cuba. If JFK was killed because of his valiant pursuit of these goals, then that is a MAJOR part of the story "about how he lived," and in fact would largely define his legacy---and would be worthy of revealing to the American people, and the world. END

22 replies
