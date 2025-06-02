Left to Right: Spouse of the President of France Yvonne de Gaulle, U.S. President John F. Kennedy, President of France Charles de Gaulle, and U.S. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in Paris, in a still from the film, “The Task Begun: President Kennedy in Europe, 1961: 30 May-5 June” (Credit: JFK Library)

(Pour la version française de cette histoire, veuillez cliquer ici.)

One of the most compelling stories that has emerged from the new JFK files in recent years is the story of what French president Charles de Gaulle thought of the assassination of his friend and rival John F. Kennedy.

They began as antagonists. Kennedy, an upstart liberal senator from Massachusetts, alienated de Gaulle with a brave 1957 speech calling for Algerian independence. De Gaulle thought the French colony was no business of an immature American senator young enough to be his son. But when Kennedy was elected president, de Gaulle felt JFK listened to his advice about avoiding a ground war in Southeast Asia. He was deeply impressed by Kennedy’s handling of the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962.

During the crisis de Gaulle declined to examine the photographs presented to him by Kennedy’s envoy, former Secretary of State Dean Acheson, saying that he “believed the American President by his words and didn‘t need any proof,” and adding that France would stand by the United States in case of war. With Kennedy’s peaceful resolution of the crisis, de Gaulle felt JFK had the makings of a great statesman.

Kennedy’s assassination in November 1963 left the French president believing the worst about the U.S. government. The new JFK files show why.

President Charles de Gaulle of France, saluting in light brown uniform, next to Emperor of Ethiopia Haile Selassie, right, at the funeral of President John F. Kennedy, Nov. 25, 1963. (Credit: Stan Wayman The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock)

The declassification of Arthur Schlesinger Jr.’s long-censored memo recommending the reorganization of the CIA showed that America’s clandestine service had effectively supported an abortive right-wing military coup against de Gaulle in April 1961. De Gaulle himself had narrowly avoided assassination at the hands of the same forces in August 1962 (a plot fictionalized in Frederick Forysth’s 1971 book “The Day of the Jackal” and the 1973 film of the same name, now rebooted in a British television series, available on Peacock.)

Which was just one more reason why de Gaulle didn’t believe the official story that Kennedy was killed by a “lone gunman” who was killed by another “lone gunman.”

‘This Kind of Dirty Work’

As David Talbot reported in his 2015 book, “The Devil’s Chessboard,” de Gaulle explained his views to Alain Peyrefitte, a confidant who served as a cabinet minister of information and spokesman for his government. In the course of his career, Peyrefitte had 300 meetings with de Gaulle and kept detailed notes on each one.

Peyrefitte recalled that de Gaulle dissected the role of Lee Harvey Oswald, the ex-Marine arrested for killing JFK.

“They got their hand on this communist who wasn’t one, while still being one. He had a sub par intellect and was an exalted fanatic — just the man they needed, the perfect one to be accused. … The guy ran away because he probably became suspicious. They wanted to kill him on the spot before he could be grabbed by the judicial system. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen exactly the way they planned it would. … But a trial [of Oswald], you realize, is just terrible. They would have dug up so much. They would have unearthed everything.”

Which was true. A criminal trial of Oswald in 1964 would have unearthed the fact (first reported in JFK Facts in 2024) that on the day JFK left for Dallas, the CIA had a 181-page dossier on the “exalted fanatic” who supposedly killed the president. Preventing disclosure of the CIA’s long-standing interest in Oswald was urgent.

Jack Ruby’s assassination of Oswald came as no surprise to the French leader.

“Then the security force went looking for [a clean-up man] they totally controlled, and who couldn’t refuse their offer, and that guy sacrificed himself to kill the fake assassin — supposedly in defense of Kennedy’s memory!”

De Gaulle, with long experience in clandestine political warfare against fascists and communists, had no patience for such claims.

“Baloney. Security forces all over the world are the same when they do this kind of dirty work. As soon as they succeed in wiping out the false assassin, they declare the justice system no longer need be concerned, that no further public action was needed now that the perpetrator was dead. Better to assassinate an innocent man than to let a civil war break out. Better an injustice than disorder.”

In short, de Gaulle understood that JFK had been killed by his enemies in the U.S. security forces. And now there’s more to the story.

Bernard Le Grelle, a Belgian investigative journalist, political adviser, author and former United Nations expert, interviewed Peyrefitte about his conversations with de Gaulle, and came away with a new story that he is now sharing with JFK Facts: what Robert F. Kennedy told the French president after JFK’s funeral.

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, carrying the flag, and brother-in-law Robert F. Kennedy (to her left) at the funeral of John F. Kennedy, Nov. 25, 1963 (Credit: National Archives)

Off-the-Record Interview

Le Grelle first met Peyrefitte in 1984. He was on a fact-finding mission for his friend, Robert K. Gray, a Republican public relations executive whose firm, Gray and Company, was especially influential during Ronald Reagan’s presidency. Peyrefitte had retired from government service to become president of the editorial board of the conservative Le Figaro newspaper. Peyrefitte and Le Grelle discussed French-American issues.

Four years later, Le Grelle sent him his best-selling book about his career as a lobbyist (“Profession lobbyman: Le Pouvoir des coulisses,” published by Hachette), and Peyrefitte invited him for a coffee.

“The discussion very quickly turned to the JFK assassination,” Le Grelle wrote afterwards, “and he gave me a long detailed ‘off the record’ account of de Gaulle’s discussions about Kennedy, his assassination, the funeral and de Gaulle’s ‘gut feelings’ about who killed JFK.”

This was nine years before Peyrefitte published his book “C’était de Gaulle” (“That Was de Gaulle”). The book — never translated into English — was quoted by Talbot in “The Devil’s Chessboard.”

In talking to Le Grelle, Peyrefitte told a story that he did not later include in his book.

De Gaulle at the Funeral

Nov. 22, 1963, was de Gaulle’s birthday, Peyrefitte recalled, making the French president 73 years old on the day JFK died. When de Gaulle heard the news that shots had been fired at the president in Dallas, he was distressed and had a strange feeling. Learning the American president was dead, he immediately decided to go to the funeral, the first head of state to do so, causing some panic in Washington, because many countries decided to follow his example and send their heads of government. It was a nightmare for the Secret Service and the FBI, said Peyrefitte.

De Gaulle and Foreign Minister Maurice Couve de Murville flew to Washington on Sunday, Nov. 24. Ambassador Hervé Alphand met them at Dulles International Airport and informed them a man named Jack Ruby had killed the suspected assassin, Oswald. Without hesitation de Gaulle told Alphand that Oswald’s murder was a police or security service operation.

At JFK’s funeral on Monday, Nov. 25, de Gaulle joined 19 fellow heads of state and government and members of royal families to honor the fallen president. They included Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, Prince Philip of Great Britain, President Éamon de Valera of Ireland, King Baudouin of Belgium, Queen Frederica of Greece, Philippine President Diosdado Macapagal, and West German President Heinrich Lübke.

After the funeral, the foreign dignitaries attended a White House reception to pay their respects to Mrs. Kennedy, followed by a reception at the State Department hosted by Secretary of State Dean Rusk and President Lyndon Johnson. De Gaulle attended both events.

When de Gaulle returned to Paris on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 1963, he spoke publicly with his council of ministers and hinted at his apprehensions about JFK’s assassination.

"Everyone wonders how it could have been done and especially how it could have been done like this. There is a feeling that there is something wrong. Hence a discriminating feeling of alarm among many Americans.”

After this meeting de Gaulle invited Peyrefitte to his office to speak privately, and there the French president was more candid.

French President Charles de Gaulle talks to Eunice Shriver (back turned) at a White House reception after President Kennedy’s funeral, Nov. 25, 1963. (Credit: JFK Library)

Tête-à-Tête with Bobby

“Peyrefitte was a very intelligent politician,” Le Grelle told me, “but also a famous writer, member of the Académie Française, the author of the world bestseller “Quand la Chine s'éveillera… le monde tremblera” (“When China Awakens… the World Will Tremble”). He was a man who makes you feel at ease immediately. He spoke as if telling a confidence to a friend but with a very convincing tone.”

After the funeral there were actually two receptions at the White House — one for about a hundred fifty people on the first floor, and a smaller reception, just for family, close friends and some dignitaries including de Gaulle, in the Yellow Oval Room of the living quarters.

After the funeral, hIstorian Arthur Schlesinger wrote that First Lady Jackie Kennedy, “received de Gaulle in the Yellow Oval Room and told him that everyone had become so bitter about “this France, England, America thing, but Jack was never bitter.” De Gaulle allowed that President Kennedy had had great influence around the world.

Robert Kennedy was present but only barely.

Stunned and anguished by his brother’s murder, he immediately suspected the CIA. When her first heard the news from Dallas, he immediately called his good friend CIA Director John McCone and asked him if Agency personnel were involved. McCone assured him no. A few hours later, RFK was no longer asking the question. When he talked to his Cuban friend Harry Williams later that day, Kennedy stated it as fact. “Your guys did it,” he said, meaning anti-Castro Cubans working with the CIA.

Three days later, after his brother’s funeral, Robert Kennedy did not attend the first-floor reception but appeared in the Yellow Oval Room upstairs to greet de Gaulle, the most important head of state at the funeral.

Peyrefitte recalled what de Gaulle told him.

“It was a coup d’etat,” RFK said when they were alone. He added, “I’ll only be able to prove it if I’m elected president.”

De Gaulle agreed, according to Le Grelle’s notes of his meeting with Peyrefitte.

Alain Peyrefitte (left) with Charles de Gaulle in Paris, Dec. 14, 1963. (Credit: AFP)

Assassination Survivor

What happened to JFK might have happened to him, de Gaulle said. One year and three months before, in August 1962, the French president miraculously escaped a machine gun ambush by right-wing commandos on a back road in a Paris suburb.

“This is not a cowboy story,” de Gaulle told Peryrefitte. “It is an OAS story.”

De Gaulle was referring to the Organisation Armée Secrète (Secret Army Organization or OAS), a far-right dissident French paramilitary and terrorist organization during the Algerian War. Upon coming to power in 1958, de Gaulle refused to receive CIA director Allen Dulles, the way his predecessors did. De Gaulle suspected the CIA of supporting seditious generals associated with the OAS, who attempted to overthrow his government in April 1961. According to Talbot’s “The Devil’s Chessboard,” President Kennedy asked the State Department to investigate the alleged role of the CIA in the abortive coup.

De Gaulle was not suggesting that the OAS personnel were involved in the Dallas ambush, only that JFK’s assassination was an OAS-style operation.

“Either the police did it or the police let it go and covered it up,” de Gaulle said of Kennedy’s assassination.

Peyrefitte said that de Gaulle used the word “police” to refer to the FBI and the CIA, because in France it is the equivalent of the FBI and is also in charge of counterintelligence with the DST (Direction de la surveillance du Territoire). The equivalent mission of the U.S. Secret Service is also handled by the French police.

“We will never know the truth, this is too explosive,” de Gaulle said to Peyrefitte.

“It is a state secret. They will do anything to hide it. It is a state obligation,” he went on. “Otherwise, the United States will not exist anymore.”

“America may experience upheavals,” de Gaulle predicted, “but all together [the Americans] will observe the law of silence. They will do everything to stifle the scandal so as not to lose face in front of the whole world. To support the unity of the country. “

Share

‘Felled by Domestic Opponents’

Peyrefitte’s account of what RFK said to de Gaulle is consistent with what is known of RFK’s reaction to his brother’s murder. He did not believe the story of a “lone gunman” and suspected JFK’s domestic enemies.

On Nov. 30, 1963, five days after speaking to de Gaulle, RFK and Jackie Kennedy took aside William Walton, a painter friend who was going to Moscow. Historians Tim Naftali and Aleksander Fursenko first told the story in their 1999 book “One Hell of a Gamble.” The president’s brother and widow asked Walton to convey a message to the Soviet leadership.

“The Kennedys believed there was a large political conspiracy behind Oswald’s rifle,” Walton told a top Soviet official. “Despite Oswald’s connections to the communist world, the Kennedys believed the president was felled by domestic opponents.”

Publicly, Bobby Kennedy endorsed the official story. Privately, he never believed it and said so to people he trusted.

For example, in 1967, when JFK’s press secretary Pierre Salinger was urging Kennedy to run for president in 1968, RFK told him he was convinced that his brother was murdered by a conspiracy. Nicole (Poppy) Salinger, the widow and last wife of Pierre Salinger, who lives in Paris, told Le Grelle last month that her husband had told her of RFK’s belief.

Share

Helping Jim Garrison

Three and a half years later, de Gaulle met again with Robert Kennedy, by then a U.S. Senator. On Jan. 31, 1967, the two men had a 70-minute meeting in the Elysée presidential palace in Paris, where they talked about Southeast Asia and Vietnam. According to Peyrefitte, they again discussed JFK’s assassination, but he provided no details.

Bernard Le Grelle speculates that Peyrefitte did not include RFK’s “coup” comment in his memoir, “C’était de Gaulle,” because he had relied on contemporaneous notes of his meetings with the president in November 1963. These probably did not include RFK’s comment, both because the anecdote would have been politically risky to commit to paper, and because Peyrefitte focused on recording de Gaulle’s views and moods.

De Gaulle acted on his private conviction about JFK’s murder. In 1968, he quietly supported the investigation of New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, according to one of Garrison’s investigators, Stephen Jaffe.

In an appearance on the JFK Facts podcast last year, Jaffe, now a movie producer and public relations specialist, said that he went to France in May 1968, where a senior French official assisted Garrison’s efforts to investigate JFK’s murder. Jaffe cited this handwritten thank you note from de Gaulle (reproduced below) as proof that the French president shared Robert Kennedy’s convictions that his brother was killed by enemies in his own government, that JFK’s murder was indeed, as RFK said, a coup.

Excerpt of a note from Charles de Gaulle endorsing the work of an investigator for New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison.

Bernard Le Grelle is the author of the forthcoming book, “Two Brothers Executed, My Lifetime Quest for the Truth About the Kennedy Assassinations,” which details his efforts to investigate JFK’s and RFK’s assassinations.