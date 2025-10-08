JFK Facts

Tom
Oct 8

It's a shame that Dulles' deeds in the runup and after WWII were so well obscured well into the 1980s. Otherwise his appointment to the commission would have been met with far more pushback and maybe even ridicule. I personally have not done a lot of research or reading on the reaction to the appointment and makeup of the Warren commission among the American people, the media or the government. But anyone who has read a cursory amount about Dulles (and his brother's) history pre-JFK will know right away that his appointment was designed to accomplish one thing and one thing only. To bury and cover up any associations between factions of the CIA, Mossad and the cadre of various shady mercenary and mobster figures and the JFK assassination plot. Dulles was a dirty dude, willing to perpetrate or assist virtually any amoral, illegal, contradictory to stated American policy, or plain evil deeds that he felt benefitted his 'class' of people on Wall Street, the weapons industry and himself. The Warren Commission was quite literally conceived as a coverup, but also to whitewash or minimize the various crimes Dulles and his cohorts in the OSS and CIA had committed in the US and around the world for decades. /end rant

Carter O'Brien
Oct 8

Dulles, clearly very confident in the video that any incriminating evidence has been destroyed.

