Dan Hardway offers a rare gem of historic audio to our discussion of how Allen Dulles came to be named to the Warren Commission. He cites this phone call that President Johnson made to Allen Dulles on November 29, 1963, informing him he would be on the Commission.

Listen to the conversation here:

“This is one of the shortest calls that LBJ had to make to the potential members of the Commission," Hardway writes. "Unlike others who were reluctant to serve, Dulles expressed no reluctance, the call only lasted approximately a minute and thirty or so seconds, but Johnson appears to try to repeat the arguments he made to others anyway. "

In this call to Dulles, neither Dulles nor LBJ mention Robert Kennedy or his possible involvement in Dulles’ selection.

The conversation opens with LBJ apologetically advising Dulles, “I have some unpleasant news for you.”

"Yes,” says Dulles.

"We are going to name very shortly a presidential commission made up of seven people ... as a study group to go into this FBI report ... in connection with the assassination of our beloved friend, and you’ve got to go on that for me," Johnson says.

Dulles responds, “Because I can really serve you …”

“I know you can, I know you can,” LBJ interrupts, "not any doubt about it. Just get ready now to go in there and do a good job. America’s got to be united in this hour.”

At this point the tape becomes somewhat garbled. Dulles says something about his “previous job.” LBJ’s response is inaudible but he can be heard to say, “You always do a good job as I found out long ago.”

When LBJ hung up, Dulles was on the Warren Commission.