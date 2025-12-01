The CIA is sitting on a document showing that the Mexican government believed Fidel Castro was behind the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. So says Washington Post columnist David Ignatius in a column in which I am quoted.

Ignatius’ source, Washington attorney James Johnston, is credible. He investigated the CIA in 1975-76 for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Activities and has written a book on JFK’s assassination. He told Ignatius a story that he had never told before: that CIA officials showed him a classified document in 1975 asserting that “the Mexican government had investigated Kennedy’s assassination and concluded Cuba was responsible.”

According to a vetting slip that Johnston saw, the file “had only been read by five other people, one of whom was Richard Helms, who headed the CIA from 1966 to 1973.”

I believe Johnston when he says he saw such a document. He’s well-informed, has extensive investigative experience, and he’s an advocate of full disclosure. (Earlier this year, he told “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” about another CIA document that seems to be missing.)

If there is such a document, the Agency should, of course, release it. As I told Ignatius, “I’m not aware that the CIA has released any such document.”

But, as I also told the Post columnist, there is no evidence that Mexican security officials ever implicated Cuba in JFK’s death, which is important context for this story.

Remember too, that the “Castro Done It” theory is a hardy perennial in the discourse around JFK’s assassination. To fully understand Ignatius’ column, it is essential to know the origins of “Castro Done It” theory, the paucity of credible evidence to support it, and (this is key) why it has resurfaced at this moment.