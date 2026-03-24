JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Mark Bujdos's avatar
Mark Bujdos
2h

"Distort. And that's not clarification, that's confusion...and that detail matters." And as a mere human, just let me add--the AI generated YouTube channels that I trust are fewer than the six fingers of my hand.

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John loftus's avatar
John loftus
7m

I have heard if AI searched 30,000 documents for answers to your question, 98-99% of the answers would be correct.

Searching 60,000 documents yields about 90% accuracy and if you have AI search 100,000 documents you are luck to get 60% accuracy

I asked AI what happened to the gold that the Axis powers seized during WW2.

I got a bullshit answer about a reparations act, but no truth.

I told AI that I was disappointed in it’s response and only then I got the information I was requesting.

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