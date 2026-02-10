Anne Goodpasture, CIA officer at the time of JFK’s assassination, authored a history of the CIA’s Mexico City station that was released in mostly unredacted form on January 30.

With little fanfare, more than 11,000 pages of JFK records were released by the National Archives on January 30. These documents are are now online and searchable at the Mary Ferrell Foundation web site.

For those who want to know how the CIA works, we recommend the history of the CIA’s Mexico City station, written by Anne Goodpasture, deputy to station chief Win Scott. The history catalogues the operations run by the station, the deception techniques used and the personnel involved in the early 1960s.

The 248 page history has previously been released in redacted form. Despite President Trump’s Executive Order 14176 mandating release of all JFK assassination files without redactions, the latest version of the Mexico City station still contain a few redactions.

Downloadable for subscribers.