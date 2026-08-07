Before 'Four Died Trying,' They Explored 'The American Ruling Class'
JFK-connected documentary lands on the Criterion Channel
Students of the JFK assassination know the director-producer team of John Kirby and Libby Handros for the 2023 docuseries “Four Died Trying,” which examines the ‘60s killings of JFK, RFK, MLK and Malcolm X.
But “Four Died Trying” wasn’t the pair’s first politically themed work. They were also behind the 2005 experimental documentary “The American Ruling Class.”
The film, which blends real and fictionalized footage, explores to what extent the U.S. has an entrenched ruling class — a question sure to be of at least tangential interest to anyone following the Kennedy case.
The movie landed on boutique streamer the Criterion Channel last week. In its promotional materials, Criterion called it “irreverent” and “thrillingly provocative.”
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The sociological concept of "the power elite" is a reality that has been with humankind since our beginnings.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Power_Elite
The good news is that many individuals have successfully made it inside where over time, they have effectively managed changes for the good of everyone. History teaches us that as much as change is inevitable it is also sometimes resisted and that all too often, bouts of regression can and do follow huge leaps forward. The problem with regression is that for some people, as we are seeing today, there is money in it, which also leads to the types of violentacts that this seriesis about.