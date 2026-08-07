Students of the JFK assassination know the director-producer team of John Kirby and Libby Handros for the 2023 docuseries “Four Died Trying,” which examines the ‘60s killings of JFK, RFK, MLK and Malcolm X.

But “Four Died Trying” wasn’t the pair’s first politically themed work. They were also behind the 2005 experimental documentary “The American Ruling Class.”

The film, which blends real and fictionalized footage, explores to what extent the U.S. has an entrenched ruling class — a question sure to be of at least tangential interest to anyone following the Kennedy case.

The movie landed on boutique streamer the Criterion Channel last week. In its promotional materials, Criterion called it “irreverent” and “thrillingly provocative.”