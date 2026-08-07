JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Roy C.'s avatar
Roy C.
5h

The sociological concept of "the power elite" is a reality that has been with humankind since our beginnings.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Power_Elite

The good news is that many individuals have successfully made it inside where over time, they have effectively managed changes for the good of everyone. History teaches us that as much as change is inevitable it is also sometimes resisted and that all too often, bouts of regression can and do follow huge leaps forward. The problem with regression is that for some people, as we are seeing today, there is money in it, which also leads to the types of violentacts that this seriesis about.

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