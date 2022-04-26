The good news is that President Biden has pardoned Abraham Bolden, the first African-American Secret Service agent, who was falsely convicted on bribery charges in the 1960s.

Abe Bolden, persecuted for doing his job and pardoned by President Biden.

The bad news is that initial reports emphasize Bolden was persecuted for the color of his skin, which is true enough but not the whole story.

Bolden was silenced because he raised questions about the causes of JFK's assassination. For doing his job, he was targeted, defamed, and railroaded.

After Kennedy's assassination on November 22, Bolden said lax procedures and heavy drinking in JFK's detail may have contributed to the breakdown of security in Dallas. He also called attention to a possible plot against Kennedy in Chicago in early November 1963.

From British historian John Simkin: