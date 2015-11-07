Charles Briggs, a retired CIA official who assisted the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas as a researcher and writer, once submitted a "dishonest" sworn affidavit in a high-profile arms smuggling case in Texas, according to a federal judge.

Briggs, who died November 4, served the CIA as a private contractor while assisting in the creation of the Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas in 1986. The Museum, which commemorates the assassination of President Kennedy, consistently endorses the official theory that one man, alone and unaided, caused Kennedy's death. The Museum's exhibits do not depict or make mention of the long-running debate about the causes of JFK's assassination, and the Museum's bookstore carries few books by JFK scholars who dispute the official theory.

Charles Briggs

Briggs's veracity was called into question by federal Judge Lynn Hughes in 2003 when she heard the appeal of former CIA operative Edwin Wilson, convicted of selling explosives to Libya in 1983.

In an affidavit filed during …