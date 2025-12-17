The latest simulation of Dealey Plaza bullet trajectories. (Credit: Knott Laboratory)

JFK Facts will be closely monitoring how developments in the world of AI intersect with the ongoing pursuit for answers in the Kennedy assassination. Below is part of a series of stories detailing our readers’ experiences probing the case with AI chatbots.

Ed is a 73-year-old AI user and JFK Facts subscriber. He wrote to say, “Since I feel the Single Bullet Theory (SBT) is the linchpin to the entire JFK case and the Warren Commission Report, I had a chat with ChatGPT … and I found it quite interesting.”

Ed started by telling the AI he didn’t believe the Single Bullet Theory.

“It seems like many important and knowledgeable people including those close to the action that day think the idea that JFK and Gov. John Connally were hit by the same bullet is crazy … walk me through your analysis of this, and list all the key people who don’t buy by the crazy theory.”

Chat GPT responded to Ed’s query as follows: