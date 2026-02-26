James DiEugenio tees up Noam Chomsky, as glimpsed in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Then, of course, there was his mystifying transformation on the assassination of President Kennedy. As Ray Marcus revealed in Martin Schotz’s book, History Will Not Absolve Us, Chomsky was very interested in the evidence for conspiracy that Marcus showed him when he visited Chomsky at MIT in the sixties. What was originally scheduled as a 45-minute meeting stretched into something like three hours. In the next decade, he signed a petition to form the House Select Committee on Assassinations to reinvestigate the JFK murder.

But something happened to Chomsky. David Barsamian began to promote him for the Pacifica network, which then had a much larger following than it does now. From there, he became the official banner carrier for the left. He was actually recognized as such by no less than the New York Times, which once called him ”…arguably the most important intellectual alive today.” (2/25/79, article by Paul Robinson). One does not get those kinds of accolades by making the JFK assassination a major talking point.