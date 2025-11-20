CIA Historian Comes Forward as JFK Whistleblower
A second JFK Most Wanted file becomes the focus of an Axios assassination story
Yesterday, Marc Caputo of Axios revealed the identity of a CIA whistleblower who first approached JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley anonymously. JFK Facts reported on the story in summer of last year. The whistleblower is identified as Thomas L. Pearcy, now a history professor at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania but a CIA contractor at the time he made his discovery.
