View from outside the barbed wire-topped fence around International Point in Herndon, Va. In 2009, a CIA contractor saw JFK assassination related records withheld from the public. (Credit: Chad Nagle)

Yesterday, Marc Caputo of Axios revealed the identity of a CIA whistleblower who first approached JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley anonymously. JFK Facts reported on the story in summer of last year. The whistleblower is identified as Thomas L. Pearcy, now a history professor at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania but a CIA contractor at the time he made his discovery.