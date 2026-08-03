Credit: Clinton County Daily News

History professor Thomas Pearcy, the former CIA contractor who in 2024 anonymously shared a major JFK assassination story with JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley, will be speaking tonight (Monday, Aug. 3) in his Clinton County, Indiana, home state.

Pearcy was doing contract work for the CIA at the time he made his discovery in 2009 — something disturbing he saw in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in suburban Virginia. It was an assassination-related record that had never been turned over to the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB), as required by the JFK Records Act of 1992.

The document, a nearly-50-page CIA Inspector General’s report, included “a memo from a CIA official who boasted on Aug. 23, 1978, about how he and two others from the agency had misled Robert Blakey,” chief counsel for the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA).

JFK Facts wrote the first story about the document in October 2024, and in November 2025, Pearcy told his story publicly. As a result of his coming forward, Pearcy met with senior CIA officials in Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s office on Capitol Hill in July 2026, during which Agency representatives pressed him for the search terms he used to locate the original document, which still hasn’t been released.

Pearcy spoke to the Clinton County Daily News about his trip to Capitol Hill and what his talk will include. “On Monday night I’m going to speak about things that are going to make people uncomfortable, but we should know these things,” Pearcy said.

The talk will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Elizabeth O’Rear Skanta Theatre in the inside the Frankfort Community Public Library. It will be simulcast and archived on Hoosierlandtv.com, according to the Daily News.

