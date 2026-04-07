Ciphered Past Podcast on Our Man in Mexico
Was Lee Harvey Oswald in Mexico? — and other persistent JFK questions
In a nearly-two-hour discussion originally devoted to the Mexico City Mystery, JFK Facts editor spoke with Tim Gardner and his co-host, Eli, on a wide range of topics, from specific enduring questions about the assassination to the ongoing declassification process. Some highlights are linked at the time stamps below:
5:32: Did Lee Harvey Oswald travel to Mexico? “To me, the totality of the evidence says that the Oswald who was arrested in Dallas — was in Mexico City in those few days.”
19:20: Why did CIA officials lie to Win Scott about Oswald in October 1963? “The most likely explanation is that they’re running an operation that they didn’t want to disclose.”
26:12: Who was Herminio Diaz? “Herminio Diaz was the head of security at the Riviera Hotel, a known gunman, a known assassin, known for his open willingness to assassinate Castro.”
28:00: What happened to the request for CIA assassination chief Bill Harvey’s travel records for 1963? “[Representative Anna Paulina] Luna asked for William Harvey records, and the CIA came back and said, ‘We have no William Harvey travel records.’
33:52: On Rep. Luna, the chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. “In fact, I don’t read her social media feed because it’s kind of disturbing to me. But on JFK Records, she has been terrific. She is everything you could ask for.”
37:02: Why do you talk about the original Air Force One tape? A complete version of the tape of conversations between the presidential jet and the rest of the government on November 22 is “important because we have anecdotal information from Air Force One that they were told before they landed in Washington that there was no conspiracy.”
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https://www.kennedysandking.com/john-f-kennedy-articles/part-1-of-6-no-motive-plus-the-silenced-witnesses
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtF1mM9gcW4
172,955 views Premiered Aug 5, 2022
'The Killing Floor', based on the book 'The Girl on the Stairs' by author Barry Ernest, is the very true story about a young woman named Victoria Adams, whose experiences stemming from her work offices on the fourth floor of the Texas School Book Depository on November 22nd, 1963 - the date and time of President John F. Kennedy's assassination - cast a whole new look as to whether or not the historically accepted killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, was ever in a position to commit this heinous act. Ultimately there were four key women who had a major impact on revealing previously hidden truths in this matter. This is also the story of Barry Ernest who, as a young student dropped out of college to pursue the truth behind the murder of President Kennedy. Barry spent over 3 decades pursuing the elusive Vicki Adams, who dropped off the face of the earth following her experiences in Dallas, Texas.
My name is Rich Negrete, and I am the creator of this video. I was fortunate not only to get the blessing of Barry Ernest to share his story in a visual fashion, but to be guided by his knowledge throughout.
******* You need to first show Oswald was even on the sixth floor of the TSBD shooting, other wise his presence or absence in Mexico City is somewhat irrelevant. The case for his innocence is much stronger. Didn't shoot at JFK (shots from the Dal-Tex Building, yes) and didn't shoot Patrolman Tippit.
https://www.kennedysandking.com/john-f-kennedy-articles/how-oswald-was-framed-for-the-murder-of-tippit
Jack Myers does an extensive review of the Tippit case examining the dubious witness testimony, the ballistics evidence, and the purchase of the murder weapon.
Part 1: The Witnesses
Part 2: The Oswald Double and the Purchase of the Murder Weapon
Part 3: The Manipulation of Oswald
Harvey's travel records along with other critical documents are most likely in a secret, unsearchable stash known only to a limited number of people who are continuing the coverup.
https://taibbi.substack.com/p/exclusive-the-fbis-secret-stash-finally?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5cs0n