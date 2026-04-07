JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Richard Turnbull, J.D.'s avatar
Richard Turnbull, J.D.
19h

https://www.kennedysandking.com/john-f-kennedy-articles/part-1-of-6-no-motive-plus-the-silenced-witnesses

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtF1mM9gcW4

172,955 views Premiered Aug 5, 2022

'The Killing Floor', based on the book 'The Girl on the Stairs' by author Barry Ernest, is the very true story about a young woman named Victoria Adams, whose experiences stemming from her work offices on the fourth floor of the Texas School Book Depository on November 22nd, 1963 - the date and time of President John F. Kennedy's assassination - cast a whole new look as to whether or not the historically accepted killer, Lee Harvey Oswald, was ever in a position to commit this heinous act. Ultimately there were four key women who had a major impact on revealing previously hidden truths in this matter. This is also the story of Barry Ernest who, as a young student dropped out of college to pursue the truth behind the murder of President Kennedy. Barry spent over 3 decades pursuing the elusive Vicki Adams, who dropped off the face of the earth following her experiences in Dallas, Texas.

My name is Rich Negrete, and I am the creator of this video. I was fortunate not only to get the blessing of Barry Ernest to share his story in a visual fashion, but to be guided by his knowledge throughout.

******* You need to first show Oswald was even on the sixth floor of the TSBD shooting, other wise his presence or absence in Mexico City is somewhat irrelevant. The case for his innocence is much stronger. Didn't shoot at JFK (shots from the Dal-Tex Building, yes) and didn't shoot Patrolman Tippit.

https://www.kennedysandking.com/john-f-kennedy-articles/how-oswald-was-framed-for-the-murder-of-tippit

Jack Myers does an extensive review of the Tippit case examining the dubious witness testimony, the ballistics evidence, and the purchase of the murder weapon.

Part 1: The Witnesses

Part 2: The Oswald Double and the Purchase of the Murder Weapon

Part 3: The Manipulation of Oswald

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Anti-war leftist's avatar
Anti-war leftist
19h

Harvey's travel records along with other critical documents are most likely in a secret, unsearchable stash known only to a limited number of people who are continuing the coverup.

https://taibbi.substack.com/p/exclusive-the-fbis-secret-stash-finally?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5cs0n

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