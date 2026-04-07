In a nearly-two-hour discussion originally devoted to the Mexico City Mystery, JFK Facts editor spoke with Tim Gardner and his co-host, Eli, on a wide range of topics, from specific enduring questions about the assassination to the ongoing declassification process. Some highlights are linked at the time stamps below:

5:32: Did Lee Harvey Oswald travel to Mexico? “To me, the totality of the evidence says that the Oswald who was arrested in Dallas — was in Mexico City in those few days.”

19:20: Why did CIA officials lie to Win Scott about Oswald in October 1963? “The most likely explanation is that they’re running an operation that they didn’t want to disclose.”

26:12: Who was Herminio Diaz? “Herminio Diaz was the head of security at the Riviera Hotel, a known gunman, a known assassin, known for his open willingness to assassinate Castro.”

28:00: What happened to the request for CIA assassination chief Bill Harvey’s travel records for 1963? “[Representative Anna Paulina] Luna asked for William Harvey records, and the CIA came back and said, ‘We have no William Harvey travel records.’

33:52: On Rep. Luna, the chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. “In fact, I don’t read her social media feed because it’s kind of disturbing to me. But on JFK Records, she has been terrific. She is everything you could ask for.”