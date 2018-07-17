Two frames in the film shot by Orville Nix not appear in the Zapruder Film

I’ve always been skeptical of the theory Abraham Zapruder’s home movie of JFK's assassination has been altered. Doug Horne’s groundbreaking interview with CIA photo analyst Dino Brugioni convinced me it was possible the film was altered en route to Washington on the weekend of November 22-24, 1963, but I did not find proof it had been altered.

In this interesting piece for WhoWhatWhy, Millicent Cranor addresses the obvious issues: if the Z-film was altered, other photography at the crime scene should contain images not found on the Z-film. Her findings surprised me.

Amateur films by Abraham Zapruder and Orville Nix do not agree with each other in at least one obvious way. James Norwood, a retired professor of Humanities, University of Minnesota, was perhaps the first to point out what seems to be a definitive discrepancy: In the Zapruder film of the assassination, Jackie goes only just beyond the middle of the trunk before retreating.

Cranor asks: Where is the Zapruder film equivalent to this Nix frame see above?

What do you think? What Z-film frame does this Nix frame capture? Or does it depict something that is not on the Z-film?

Source: JFK Assassination Film: Proof of Tampering? - WhoWhatWhy