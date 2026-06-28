Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chair of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, recently announced that her panel will hold a hearing on MKULTRA, the catch-all codename for the CIA’s human mind control and behavior modification program that began in the early 1950s and continued under various titles until at least the late 1960s.

The hearing, entitled “Mind Control and Accountability: Uncovering the Truth of the CIA’s MKULTRA Project,” will be broadcast live on the House Oversight Committee’s YouTube channel at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30. Hopefully C-SPAN will cover the proceeding too.

MKULTRA encompassed at least 149 subprojects, including the dosing of unwitting subjects with mind-altering drugs such as LSD, but also other mind and behavior control techniques such as hypnosis, sensory deprivation, electroshock and lobotomy. By most objective measures, many of these experiments would qualify as crimes against humanity.

The CIA supposedly ran MKULTRA from 1953 to 1964 and destroyed all the program’s operational files in 1973 in an attempt to bury the record forever. But the discovery in 1977 of financial files for MKULTRA sparked a new round of congressional hearings. It turned out certain MKULTRA projects continued under different names until at least 1967.

Due to the CIA’s concealment and destruction of the record of its activities with regard to MKULTRA and related programs, the public still has no idea of the extent to which such operations — some conducted on U.S. soil — harmed U.S. and other citizens.

The Jun. 23 press release for the hearing quotes Rep. Luna as follows:

“The intelligence community has covered up the nature and classification of the MKULTRA experiments for decades. Americans have been misdirected repeatedly and deserve transparency and accountability from the CIA. The intelligence community’s unwillingness to deliver the truth has fueled dangerous conspiracy theories and eroded public trust in the federal government. This hearing aims to explore the history of the MKULTRA experiments, how they have impacted Americans’ wellbeing, and how the intelligence community can win back trust.”

Scheduled witnesses include Stephen Kinzer, bestselling author of several books, including “Poisoner in Chief: Sidney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control” (2019), and award-winning investigative journalist Tom O’Neill, author of the national bestseller “CHAOS: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties” (2019).

While there is no evidence connecting MKULTRA to the JFK assassination, the program was going strong at the time of the ambush in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963. As a U.S. Marine in 1957-58, accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald worked at a base in Japan where the CIA kept massive stockpiles of LSD. American servicemen are believed to have been subjected to the CIA’s drug experiments during this time.

The hearing will be conducted in room 2154 of the Rayburn House Office Building.