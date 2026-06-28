JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Matt Ortega's avatar
Matt Ortega
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"... there is no evidence connecting MK ULTRA to the JFK assassination"

This is actually not true. Tom O'Neill confirmed that Louis Jolyon "Jolly" West was part of the MK Ultra program from its outset. O'Neill found letters between West and Sidney Gottlieb (using his pseudonym) that outlined experiments, how he would hide it from his colleagues, etc.

West declared Jack Ruby insane while visiting him in his jail cell. Whether or not West used techniques he claimed were successful in letters to Sidney Gottlieb, is not proven but it is at least a known connection between the program and the assassination.

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