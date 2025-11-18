I’ll be talking about the new files with a diverse range of JFK researchers tonight at a webinar sponsored by Covert Action magazine. Sign up here.

We face that old problem. There are five of us. There was only one event in Dealey Plaza on November 22, 1963. Collectively, we will be credible to the extent, we describe the one event. The more we disagree the less credible we will be as a group.

So I’m going to pass on the theorizing. I’m most interested to see how much we agree on the facts because agreement on facts is the metric of credibility.

