Covert Action Magazine Webinar on the JFK Files
New evidence, old questions and the metric of credibility
I’ll be talking about the new files with a diverse range of JFK researchers tonight at a webinar sponsored by Covert Action magazine. Sign up here.
We face that old problem. There are five of us. There was only one event in Dealey Plaza on November 22, 1963. Collectively, we will be credible to the extent, we describe the one event. The more we disagree the less credible we will be as a group.
So I’m going to pass on the theorizing. I’m most interested to see how much we agree on the facts because agreement on facts is the metric of credibility.
It was called Operation Zipper according to a book entitled "Regicide" by Gregory Douglas.
https://www.youtube.com/live/uQZfPolpdJ8?si=TXdaUH_MWt8GZogP
Initial plans were to blow up Air Force One or to poison the injections JFK routinely received from his doctor, but both these plans were scrapped. Start at 47:50 :
https://www.youtube.com/live/Xz4CFaoUiK4?si=QCJU9I3bS9XEnQXb
Allegedly, this book was published without the knowledge of the CIA, and the initial run was 10,000 copies. When the CIA found out about it, the agency allegedly made a serious effort to seize all the books. They were able to retrieve unsold copies from the publisher and book stores, but fortunately some copies had been sold prior to publication and had already been distributed. Allegedly, a copy of this book, if one can even be located, sells for several hundred dollars now. The copyright was allegedly sold, and the current owner of the copyright (who could that be?) allegedly won't allow the book to be copied or published.
You wonder who "orchestrated" the JFK assassination conspiracy?
"Orchestrated"?
The term is so vague, so inartfully and shallowly applied, as to ensure that its value accrues exclusively to those who would keep this investigation mired in uncertainty.
By referencing "orchestrators" do you mean to indicate the individuals with the power and authority to order the operation? With the connections and experience to design, coordinate, and see to its successful implementation?
You are not alone within the JFK assassination research community in your desperate need for a working conspiracy model -- one predicated on acknowledgement that conspiracy has been demonstrated to the degree of metaphysical certitude. But that the names and affiliations of the conspirators remain, to say the least, uncertain.
In other words, the murder of JFK is best understood as what I have termed a "solved-unsolved crime."
I urge you to consider for application to your research the Evica-Drago Conspiracy Model. Developed by the late, indispensable radical historian George Michael Evica and this correspondent, it is represented as a tall diamond shape divided by horizontal lines into three sections.
The thin, topmost section is reserved for Sponsors, the supra-national power brokers who initiated the assassination. The largest, middle section is populated in descending order of significance by the plot's Facilitators. And the bottom section is where we place the Mechanics who comprised the firing and E&E squads.
A shadow diamond flanks the primary shape and contains false and mis-categorized Sponsors, Facilitators, and Mechanics.
Try it on for size. Or create your own model. But understand that without so essential a tool, your best efforts to define and effect justice for JFK and the untold millions of souls, past, present and future, collaterally damaged by his assassins will come to naught.
"Orchestrated".
Good Lord.