Actress Julia Fox made a grim splash this Halloween with her controversial choice to dress as First Lady Jackie Kennedy in the gruesome aftermath of her husband’s assassination, replete with a convincing replica pink Chanel dress splattered with fake blood.

Fox wore the outfit to a New York City event on Oct. 30 and declared the next morning via Instagram that her decision to portray Mrs. John Kennedy was not to shock but rather to make a statement regarding the strength and resiliency of women.

“I’m dressed as Jackie Kennedy in the pink suit,” she wrote. “Not as a costume, but as a statement.”

Fox went on to note that Jackie, despite entreaties to change her outfit in the wake of the Dealey Plaza killing, stood by in the bloody dress aboard Air Force One as Lyndon Baines Johnson was sworn in as president of the United States. “I want them to see what they’ve done,” Jackie was quoted as saying at the time.

Jackie Kennedy, right, stands next to Lyndon Baines Johnson as he is sworn in as the 36th president of the United States aboard Air Force One on the tarmac of Love Field, Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 22, 1963. (Photo Credit: Cecil Stoughton/JFK Library)

Per Fox’s Instagram:

“Her decision not to change clothes, even after being encouraged to, was an act of extraordinary bravery. It was performance, protest, and mourning all at once. A woman weaponizing image and grace to expose brutality. It’s about trauma, power, and how femininity itself is a form of resistance. Long live Jackie O”

At least one Kennedy family member was not impressed. JFK and Jackie’s grandson, Jack Schlossberg, took to X (formerly Twitter) to register his distaste for the move:

“Julia Fox glorifying political violence is disgusting, desperate and dangerous. I’m sure her late grandmother would agree.”

Where is Jackie’s Dress?

The actual dress Jackie Kennedy wore on the ill-fated presidential trip to Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, now resides at the National Archives in College Park, Maryland, and is the property of the American people. However, the dress will not be available for viewing by the public anytime soon.

Per the agreement reached between Caroline Kennedy and the archives in 2003, the dress will not be available to the public or researchers until 2103 — a century after the gift was made.

The family “desires to ensure that the Materials never be subject to public display, research, or any other use that would in any way dishonor the memory of Mrs. Kennedy or President Kennedy, or cause any grief or suffering to members of their family," the agreement reads.

However, the contract does allow for government-sponsored investigations to access the clothing:

“Access may be provided only to persons authorized to act for a Committee of Congress, for a Presidential committee or commission, or for any other official agency of the United States Government, having authority to investigate matters relating to the death of President John F. Kennedy, for purposes within the investigative jurisdiction of such committee, commission, or agency.”

The National Archives also houses the clothes worn by President Kennedy on the day he was slain.

“The apparel is located in a secure area, under climate-controlled conditions, and stored flat in special containers for preservation purposes. NARA created detailed color photos of these materials as part of a larger preservation effort to photograph the significant artifacts in the JFK Assassination Records Collection.”

So, the former first couple’s attire from that tragic day, though sequestered in a taxpayer-funded building, remains off limits for most of us. And, with the current government shutdown under way, one can only imagine both sets of clothing resting all that much more quietly.

Real Horror

It could be argued that Fox opted for a reminder that — amid the light-heartedness of taking masked kids around the block for trick-or-treating — there are and have been genuine horrors in American history, among which JFK’s murder looms large.

Perhaps — putting taste aside — Fox, contrary to “glorifying” political violence, was trying to champion courage in the face of a bloody nightmare and traumatic loss. And it just took a gruesomely morbid image for her to get the message across.