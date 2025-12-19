FBI agent James Sibert attended JFK’s autopsy.

JFK Facts will be closely monitoring how developments in the world of AI intersect with the ongoing pursuit for answers in the Kennedy assassination. Below is one of a series of stories detailing our readers’ experiences probing the case with AI chatbots.

In our JFK/AI survey, Don Cummins took a different tack than two of our previous AI correspondents, Ed and Glen.

In their JFK conversations, they generally let the chatbot do the chatting and explaining.

Cummins, an 82-year-old retired mergers and acquisitions executive, used rapid-fire questions to elicit AI answers. He was inspired by his conversations with James Sibert, the FBI agent who observed JFK’s autopsy.