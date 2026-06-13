The Algerian Ambassador to the United States, Sabri Boukadoum, lives at 4040 52nd Street in Washington, D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood. The previous owner of the 12-bedroom mansion, Vice President (and later President) Lyndon Johnson, sold it to Algeria six months after he moved out on Dec. 6, 1963.

LBJ purchased the property upon becoming vice president in 1961, before the official establishment of a designated vice president’s residence. (The Naval Observatory has served that role now since 1974, though Walter Mondale was the first to use it in 1977.)

The Elms, previously the home of Vice President Lyndon Johnson, as it appears today as the residence for the Algerian Ambassador. Credit: Screen grab from Washington Post; photo by Allison Robbert.

In the immediate aftermath of President John F. Kennedy’s violent death, the Johnsons gave Jacqueline Kennedy and her family the time they needed to exit the White House. So for two weeks The Elms, as the Johnson’s residence was known, “became the White House or provisional seat of the presidency,” Algerian Ambassador Boukadoum told the Washington Post.