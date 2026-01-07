David Sanchez Moralez (third from left) at a restaurant with friends. On far left is his attorney, Robert Walton. His best friend from childhood, Ruben “Rocky” Carbajal is second from right. (Credit: Spartacus Educational)

[This is the first in a five-part series on CIA officer David Sanchez Morales and why transparency over his life and career is important to completing the JFK historical record.]

JFK Facts recently focused attention on William King Harvey, the former CIA assassination chief seen on a flight to Dallas in the run-up to the ambush in Dealey Plaza. Like Harvey, no CIA officer arouses more suspicion of complicity in President Kennedy’s murder than his protégé, operations officer David Sanchez Morales.

And as with Harvey, in its “JFK Most Wanted” feature in February 2025, JFK Facts proposed that the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets seek records related to David Morales as well. Information revealed in the declassifications of March 2025 only strengthened our conviction in that regard.