David Morales Deep Dive, Pt. 4: Oswald, Harvey, and the Cuban Exiles
His Cuban agents used Lee Harvey Oswald for propaganda purposes both before and after JFK's death.
[This is the fourth in a five-part series on CIA officer David Morales, who boasted of complicity in JFK’s murder 10 years after the assassination. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3]
Once JFK was dead, the propaganda effort kicked into high gear to link Lee Harvey Oswald to Fidel Castro and imply Communist sponsorship of the attack in Dallas. Assets of CIA officer David Sanchez Morales led the charge.