Left: David Sanches Morales, chief of operations at the CIA’s Miami station (JMWAVE) from 1961-1965). Right: William King Harvey, chief of the CIA’s program to assassinate foreign leaders (ZRRIFLE). Background: “Building 25” at JMWAVE.

[This is the fourth in a five-part series on CIA officer David Morales, who boasted of complicity in JFK’s murder 10 years after the assassination. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3]

Once JFK was dead, the propaganda effort kicked into high gear to link Lee Harvey Oswald to Fidel Castro and imply Communist sponsorship of the attack in Dallas. Assets of CIA officer David Sanchez Morales led the charge.