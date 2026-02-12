Background: The presidential motorcade in Dealey Plaza captured between the time President Kennedy was first struck and the moment of the fatal shot (Credit: James Altgens) . Foreground Image: CIA officer David Sanchez Morales in a superimposed image from an undated photo in Vietnam (Credit: tangodown63.com).

From Jan. 7 to Feb. 4, with invaluable help from researcher David Boylan, we produced five weekly installments on CIA officer David Sanchez Morales, who once ran all operations at the Agency’s sprawling Miami station, known as JMWAVE. Morales had also, while still working for the CIA, boasted of complicity in President Kennedy’s murder a decade after the crime. This is described in Part 1:

Morales rocketed to CIA stardom starting in 1949, when the CIA first conferred provisional “crypto clearance” (higher than top secret) on the 24-year-old enlisted man in Germany. There, he became a protégé of station chief William King Harvey, who would head the CIA’s assassinations program — ZRRIFLE — in the early 1960s.

Before age 30, Morales had won high praise from his superiors for his role in overthrowing the President of Guatemala in 1954. He became the only CIA officer to win conspicuous commendation for his efforts during the failed invasion of Cuba at the Bay of Pigs in 1961. This era of his life is explained in Part 2:

Prior to the Bay of Pigs, Morales had formed an invaluable network of anti-Castro Cuban assets both in and outside of Cuba. These agents and sources formed the focus of the CIA’s own post-assassination inquiry into the causes of the crime. Read Part 3:

Both before and immediately after the assassination, Morales-trained assets were involved or implicated in attempts to use Lee Harvey Oswald for anti-Castro propaganda purposes, including for a strategy to blame the murder on Fidel Castro. See Part 4:

Finally, we looked at Morales’ post-assassination CIA career and the circumstances surrounding his death at age 52. We found that newly declassified materials from the JFK Collection contained interesting facts meriting further inquiry. Read Part 5:

We found that Morales’ 61-page personnel file, with remaining redactions lifted in March 2025, was incomplete. It only covers the period up to 1965 and features permanently blacked-out sections that appeared in many cases to conceal substantive information.

What Next?

The public record on David Sanchez Morales is incomplete. The House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) in the late ‘70s remained unaware of who he was until its term had almost expired. The Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB), established in 1992, did not prioritize records about him to the same extent that it did, for example, for James Angleton or William Harvey.

In our ongoing efforts to secure more assassination-related records that were never turned over to the ARRB in the 1990s, JFK Facts requested records on the JMWAVE investigation into the possible role of Cuban exiles in the ambush in Dealey Plaza. Sadly, we learned last year that the CIA had said it could not locate any of them.

As our series has tried to show, the CIA should release more records on a top secret program codenamed AMWORLD, which involved operatives closely linked to David Morales. To be sure, the CIA has already released a lot of AMWORLD material, including summaries of the program and details of funding.

What we do not have are any records on how all the AMWORLD agents were trained for the operation in the fall of 1963, which of them went to Texas (we know some did), and how they were given new identities to leave the U.S., a process called “black exfiltration.”

As noted in Part 4, the aggressive attempt to link Oswald to Castro immediately after the assassination emanated from Miami, New Orleans and Mexico City — bases of operation for Morales associates Tony Sforza, Emilio Rodriguez and David Atlee Phillips, respectively. We seek AMWORLD operational files and travel records for these CIA men.

Last year, JFK Facts recommended to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, that her subcommittee should seek them.

Here’s hoping for a revelatory 2026.