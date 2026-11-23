Sixty-three years later, the crowds were still assembled in Dealey Plaza with President John F. Kennedy on their minds.

At 12:30 CT, the accepted time the president was shot, there were maybe 200 people on the Elm Street embankment for a moment of remembrance and commemorative mingling.

Timed to the minute, a woman ran flowers out to the Elm Street X that unofficially marks the spot where JFK took a fatal hit. Another man followed, dodging traffic to what seemed a dangerous degree.

A few minutes later, one man lit a joint — grassy knoll indeed.

Some of those present were also visiting the adjacent Sixth Floor Museum, which was once the Texas School Book Depository, where accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald worked. A not-insignificant portion of the crowd had attended the just-concluded, four-day JFK Historical Group conference, an event built around the continued search for the machinations around the president’s death.

Prove them wrong at Dealey Plaza. (Credit: Steve Byrne)

Not everyone in the pergola area had a conspiratorial mindset. Fred Litwin, a notable and irrepressible Warren Report defender, was seated at a table with comrade-in-arms Bill Brown. Referencing a popular meme and no doubt reflecting their actual opinion, the sign in front of their perch read: “Lee Harvey Oswald Acted Alone. Prove Us Wrong.” (At least a few tried to do so.)

Nearby, a man led a small group to behind the infamous picket fence — where many believe a still-unknown gunman hid during the Kennedy ambush.

“There’s what they say happened,” he told his fellow visitors, ushering them to the street view. “And there’s what really happened.”