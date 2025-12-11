I recently attended a book fair at the University Club, which sits on 16th Street in the heart of Washington, D.C., within eyesight of the the Trump White House. It was my fourth visit. I can’t afford anything, but it’s always fun to see what’s on hand — like a pop-up museum.

William Howard Taft founded University Club in 1904. General John “Blackjack” Pershing, who led American forces during World War I, was a member. Future Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill (who was elected to JFK’s congressional seat when the future president became a senator) and Richard Nixon played poker together there in the 1950s when Nixon was vice president. Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren walked its halls, as did Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.

The University Club in Washington, D.C. To its right, is the Russian ambassador’s residence. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons.)

At the first book fair I attended a few years ago, the first booth I entered was run by a man who once owned a brick-and-mortar bookstore on New York’s Upper East Side. As I perused a signed copy of JFK’s “Profiles in Courage,” he told me he had once been “Jackie Kennedy’s bookseller” when she lived around the corner from his store.

He went on to say that young John Kennedy Jr. and his older sister Caroline came into his store all the time, and that he was on a first-name basis with all three Kennedys. He extolled their virtues and friendliness, just regular folks. With no prompting from me, he expressed disdain for anyone who questioned the official story of the JFK assassination, because it was obvious that Lee Harvey Oswald did it alone.

I’ve re-visited his booth at later fairs and neither the Kennedys nor the assassination ever came up; I doubt he recognized me year to year amid the sea of shoppers.

During my visit this fall, I was taking in his latest offerings, when I heard the bookseller launch into his Jackie Kennedy story with a colleague. How friendly Caroline and John-John were, how down to earth Jackie was.

And, he again turned to the assassination and my ears perked up:

“I was in junior high when it happened and I thought it was the end of the world,” he said. “They were our king and queen. I just sat on a curb and wept. And as for the assassination, we’re learning new things. Like about the CIA. Did you know the leader of the Warren Commission was Allen Dulles, the head of the CIA who JFK fired after the Bay of Pigs? And we’re learning more about things like the Grassy Knoll. So, you just never know.”

“But she was an amazing woman.”

So perhaps not everyone has closed the book to new facts about the assassination.