7h

In the UK, our favourite conspiracy is the death of Lady Di in Paris. This is for the reason you mention, Charles - it felt deeply personal to the whole country, who in the main adored her (you probably saw the pictures of the funeral, with a million plus people in the streets etc). So it has carried on for years, that she was assassinated by the Royal Family to avoid the future King William having a Muslim stepfather and possibly step sibling. It won’t go away, ever, as people are so invested in the story. It can’t just be a tragic accident.

The UK govt had a full enquiry to determine foul play (our Warren Commission I guess!), and no evidence of a conspiracy was found. Case closed. But it won’t go away.

Since then, little things have emerged like Diana predicting her own death in a car (in a letter, so written down and factual), as well as her driver being in the pay of the French Secret Service. Also her bodyguard, who survived because he was the only one wearing a seatbelt, has pretty much vanished from view. I have never seen him again in/on anything, written or TV.

So the parallels of emotion and new details are very similar to JFK. The biggest difference here is that the Diana incident will remain in limbo forever….neither an accident or a murder really. It has become a fairytale. She was not a public figure with thousands of documents to be released. She wasn’t even a ‘real’ Royal when she died. So there is nothing more to be done, despite the emotion involved. It will become an Arthurian legend, told and tweaked throughout generations. A story for the ages, a metaphor, a parable.

With JFK, there is a huge amount still to find, and it will be the grit, determination and emotional connection which will hopefully surface the truth one day.

4hEdited

With the release of the remaining declassified material, many new facts are coming to light which are making many people question their previous opinions.

On BOTH sides.

And for every point the official story makes, there is something there to contradict it.

This is because the Dallas Police, the FBI, the Warren Commission, and the Johnson White House bungled the investigation from its very beginning, and thus created suspicion among much of the public.

