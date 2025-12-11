Down the Street From the White House
How people change their minds about the JFK story
I recently attended a book fair at the University Club, which sits on 16th Street in the heart of Washington, D.C., within eyesight of the the Trump White House. It was my fourth visit. I can’t afford anything, but it’s always fun to see what’s on hand — like a pop-up museum.
William Howard Taft founded University Club in 1904. General John “Blackjack” Pershing, who led American forces during World War I, was a member. Future Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill (who was elected to JFK’s congressional seat when the future president became a senator) and Richard Nixon played poker together there in the 1950s when Nixon was vice president. Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren walked its halls, as did Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld.
At the first book fair I attended a few years ago, the first booth I entered was run by a man who once owned a brick-and-mortar bookstore on New York’s Upper East Side. As I perused a signed copy of JFK’s “Profiles in Courage,” he told me he had once been “Jackie Kennedy’s bookseller” when she lived around the corner from his store.
He went on to say that young John Kennedy Jr. and his older sister Caroline came into his store all the time, and that he was on a first-name basis with all three Kennedys. He extolled their virtues and friendliness, just regular folks. With no prompting from me, he expressed disdain for anyone who questioned the official story of the JFK assassination, because it was obvious that Lee Harvey Oswald did it alone.
I’ve re-visited his booth at later fairs and neither the Kennedys nor the assassination ever came up; I doubt he recognized me year to year amid the sea of shoppers.
During my visit this fall, I was taking in his latest offerings, when I heard the bookseller launch into his Jackie Kennedy story with a colleague. How friendly Caroline and John-John were, how down to earth Jackie was.
And, he again turned to the assassination and my ears perked up:
“I was in junior high when it happened and I thought it was the end of the world,” he said. “They were our king and queen. I just sat on a curb and wept. And as for the assassination, we’re learning new things. Like about the CIA. Did you know the leader of the Warren Commission was Allen Dulles, the head of the CIA who JFK fired after the Bay of Pigs? And we’re learning more about things like the Grassy Knoll. So, you just never know.”
“But she was an amazing woman.”
So perhaps not everyone has closed the book to new facts about the assassination.
JFK Facts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In the UK, our favourite conspiracy is the death of Lady Di in Paris. This is for the reason you mention, Charles - it felt deeply personal to the whole country, who in the main adored her (you probably saw the pictures of the funeral, with a million plus people in the streets etc). So it has carried on for years, that she was assassinated by the Royal Family to avoid the future King William having a Muslim stepfather and possibly step sibling. It won’t go away, ever, as people are so invested in the story. It can’t just be a tragic accident.
The UK govt had a full enquiry to determine foul play (our Warren Commission I guess!), and no evidence of a conspiracy was found. Case closed. But it won’t go away.
Since then, little things have emerged like Diana predicting her own death in a car (in a letter, so written down and factual), as well as her driver being in the pay of the French Secret Service. Also her bodyguard, who survived because he was the only one wearing a seatbelt, has pretty much vanished from view. I have never seen him again in/on anything, written or TV.
So the parallels of emotion and new details are very similar to JFK. The biggest difference here is that the Diana incident will remain in limbo forever….neither an accident or a murder really. It has become a fairytale. She was not a public figure with thousands of documents to be released. She wasn’t even a ‘real’ Royal when she died. So there is nothing more to be done, despite the emotion involved. It will become an Arthurian legend, told and tweaked throughout generations. A story for the ages, a metaphor, a parable.
With JFK, there is a huge amount still to find, and it will be the grit, determination and emotional connection which will hopefully surface the truth one day.
With the release of the remaining declassified material, many new facts are coming to light which are making many people question their previous opinions.
On BOTH sides.
And for every point the official story makes, there is something there to contradict it.
This is because the Dallas Police, the FBI, the Warren Commission, and the Johnson White House bungled the investigation from its very beginning, and thus created suspicion among much of the public.