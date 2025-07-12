Dallas dressmaker Abraham Zapruder (Paul Giamatti) films President Kennedy’s motorcade in the 2013 feature film, “Parkland.” (Credit: Internet Movie Database)

Cinema is full of allegory and symbolism, even if mainstream movie critics don’t tend to dwell on subliminal messaging in screenplays they review. But hints of popular suspicion about the official version of the JFK assassination still have found expression on the silver screen over a half-century after Dallas, even in big productions that didn’t contest that version or offered no meaningful insight into the true nature of the crime itself.

In the decade of the assassination’s 50th anniversary, only one movie rejected the “lone gunman” scenario outright, a highly acclaimed, mega-budget epic which capped the 2010s with a reference to Mafia culpability in a single standout scene. However, while expensive historical dramatizations of the JFK era generally swept conspiracy under the rug, focusing on the emotional travails of their subjects, they almost always betrayed enduring public skepticism toward the official history somewhere, however briefly.