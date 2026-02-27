Left: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), a member of the House Oversight Committee who has asked the CIA for its files on Jeffrey Epstein, in November 2023. (Credit: Anna Moneymaker/South Carolina Daily Gazette) Right: Epstein in an image the FBI seized from his Manhattan residence and released to the public in July 2019. (Credit: FBI)

The whiff of “intelligence” continues to waft piquantly from the Justice Department’s newly opened Jeffrey Epstein files.

The convicted sex trafficker had contact with CIA directors John Deutch and William “Bill” Burns. … He had a lunch at the Langley headquarters. … One of his clients, Adnan Khashoggi, played central role in the Iran-contra conspiracy. … He rented planes to the State Department during the Libyan war. … Epstein's attorney Kathryn Ruemmler, a White House counsel under President Obama, received a secret CIA medal from director John Brennan. …

This mass of facts is coalescing into a new understanding of Epstein. As the foreign policy think tank Quincy Institute notes, Epstein should be seen not just as a pedophile, sex trafficker, and possible blackmailer. More relevantly, he was a player among the transnational elite who make war, peace, and lots of money in the milieu of intelligence services.

Understanding Jeffrey Epstein is a lesson in contemporary geopolitics.

Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft:

Epstein was a global power broker, helping to facilitate security agreements and arms sales for Israel, working with powerful Emiratis to further their interests in Africa, establishing a backchannel between Israel and Russia during the Syrian Civil War, and much, much more.

And, now we learn that Ruemmler, who Epstein calledon the night he was arrested, according to the BBC, was literally a hero to the CIA.

Far from going away, the questions about the CIA and Epstein are gathering force.