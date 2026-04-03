Evelyn Lincoln, personal secretary to President John F. Kennedy, at her desk in the White House (Credit: Robert Knudsen/JFK Library).

JFK’s Facts’ publication of Evelyn Lincoln’s Addenda on the assassination of JFK touched some kind of nerve. What President Kennedy’s personal secretary wrote about his violent death in an unpublished memoir provoked a story in the global tabloid, the U.K. Daily Mail, incisive commentary from popular historian John Simkin, a note from Gerald Posner, an outburst of impassioned comments, and posting of other Lincoln material, all of which served to underscore her importance as a JFK witness. When troll Fred Litwin starts croaking, you know something significant has turned up that worries the anxious and isolated defenders of the lone gunman theory.

There’s nothing new here, said Mark Zaid, national security attorney.

Zaid, worthy defender of the police officers injured in the failed coup of Jan. 6, 2021, falls victim to a familiar form of denial. It’s a dance called the Not Proven/Old News Two-Step. It works like this. When some key JFK fact, long shrouded in official secrecy and public lies, begins to emerge (e.g. the accused assassin was a CIA asset), the first response is, “not proven.”

Then when full disclosure comes years later (e.g, CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton had compiled a nearly 200-page file on Oswald before JFK was killed), the confirmation of the once unproven is dismissed as “old news.”

To me, it’s the stuff of a black comedy routine:

STRAIGHT MAN: “Sir, some people in Dallas are saying a shot came from the grassy knoll.”

POMPOUS PUNDIT: “Don’t be silly. That’s unproven.”

STRAIGHT MAN: “Actually sir, Dr. Robert McClelland, who saw JFK’s head wound from two feet away, said ‘That shot came from the grassy knoll.‘”

POMPOUS PUNDIT: “Trust me, son. Old news.”