"Gail Raven," an exotic dancer in the southwestern United States in the 1960s, became friends with Jack Ruby.

[Editor’s Note: This story first appeared in JFK Facts in 2013. People have been asking me about Jack Ruby, and I tell them to read this story. This is the best reporting I ever did on Oswald’s assassin.]

Who says new JFK witnesses can't be found?

In 1963 Gail Raven was the stage name of a precociously mature 20-year-old woman who danced on the national nightclub circuit that included Jack Ruby's Carousel Club in Dallas. Ruby (born Jack Rubenstein) was a Chicago tough guy who took a shine to her, and they became friends.

After JFK Facts recounted Jack Ruby's pursuit of an exotic dancer named Gail Raven in January 1963, I received a message from a woman who identified herself as Raven's daughter. She told me that her mother was still alive, and she confirmed that her mother and Jack Ruby were close. I asked her if her mother would share her memories of the man who killed accused as…