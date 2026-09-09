Left to Right: Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Gus Franklin Mutscher, Gov. Preston Smith, former President Lyndon Johnson, and Lt. Gov. Ben Barnes in Brenham, Texas, for “Gus Mutscher Day” on Aug. 17, 1970. (Credit: Texas State Library and Archives Commission)

Party orthodoxy has long compelled caution in the speech and behavior of party members. So, apparently, it has proven to do for longtime Texas Democratic Party grandee Ben Barnes, at least when it comes to the JFK assassination.

Now 88, Barnes was a 25-year-old member of the Texas House of Representatives on Nov. 22, 1963. He accompanied the presidential party on JFK’s final, fatal journey and served on the planning committee for the Dallas leg of the fundraising trip as well.

But although Barnes manifestly entertains doubts about the official, lone gunman conclusion of the Warren Commission, he carefully plays down any criticism he may harbor for the “authorized” history, however outdated that history looks in 2026…