Soviet Premier Nikita S. Khrushchev (left) greets U.S. President John F. Kennedy in Vienna, Austria, June 3, 1961 (Credit: U.S. Government/Public Domain)

In the fall of 2025, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna received a copy of the Russian government’s recently completed dossier on JFK’s assassination.

With the help of a team of Russian-speaking volunteers, JFK Facts is presenting translations of key portions of the dossier.

In the third installment of the series, JFK Facts has translated eight documents of interest that you are free to download. In each case, the English translation is presented first and the original Russian document(s) follow.

You can download the entire (untranslated) dossier here:

Russian JFK Dossier 10-15-2025 67.8MB ∙ PDF file Download The Russian government's account of its response to the assassination of JFK, with accompanying documents and analysis. (In Russian) Download

The translated documents are found below.