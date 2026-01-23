EXCLUSIVE: 9 Documents from Russia's JFK Dossier, Translated into English for the First Time
These records are found in Moscow's 386-page report given to Rep. Luna last year.
In the fall of 2025, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna received a copy of the Russian government’s recently completed dossier on JFK’s assassination.
With the help of a team of Russian-speaking volunteers, JFK Facts is presenting translations of key portions of the dossier.
In the third installment of the series, JFK Facts has translated eight documents of interest that you are free to download. In each case, the English translation is presented first and the original Russian document(s) follow.
You can download the entire (untranslated) dossier here:
The translated documents are found below.