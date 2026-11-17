The final project Rob Reiner was working on before the actor-director-activist was tragically killed in December 2025 was the book adaptation of the hit “Who Killed JFK?” podcast Reiner cohosted with journalist Soledad O’Brien.

Cowritten by podcast collaborators Dick Russell and David Hoffman, the book builds on the reportage, themes, and thesis of original iteration. Notable for its synthesizing, sky-view approach to the assassination story, it doesn’t shy from suggesting who likely killed the president — from the architects of the plan down to the shooters — or why it happened.

The following chapter appears about two-thirds through the book — a contextual punch before the actual assassination and its aftermath are explored.

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When people ask, “Who killed JFK?” they want a quick and straightforward answer, a specific person or group. Despite decades of efforts to hide the relationships among members of the anti-Castro Cubans, the Mob, international assassins, and members of the CIA/military, there is now overwhelming documentation showing that they were actively working together during the Kennedy administration. These revelations are among the most critical discoveries in the six decades of JFK investigations.

It is essential to outline the relationships between the groups and the key players within.

The CIA and International Assassins

On January 17, 1961, Patrice Lumumba, the prime minister of the newly independent Democratic Republic of the Congo, and two associates, Maurice Mpolo and Joseph Okito, were tortured and executed. Their bodies were dismembered and dissolved in sulfuric acid.

In 1975, the congressional Church Committee revealed an August 1960 meeting indicating that President Eisenhower had told CIA Director Allen Dulles that Lumumba needed to be “eliminated.” The rationale was that he’d briefly looked to the Soviets for support. The CIA, however, maintained that while the evidence that the CIA was actively planning the assassination is indisputable, they had nothing to do with his actual assassination. They claimed rival Congolese soldiers got there first.

The cover of “Who Killed JFK?” (Courtesy Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster)

Kennedy was reportedly heartbroken over the Lumumba assassination. He viewed it as a major setback for the Congo region and a setback to American credibility, recognizing that foreign leaders assumed a US role in the assassination. It was an early and sobering indication for the incoming president as to the reach and capabilities of covert intelligence operations.

Within the CIA, however, regardless of who actually performed the assassination, the removal of Lumumba was considered a success.

By 1961, the CIA had, in its own estimation, successfully orchestrated three regime changes in the previous decade: the 1953 Iranian coup d’etat, the 1954 Guatemalan coup d’etat, and the 1961 Congo crisis. These “accomplishments” emboldened the CIA to normalize executive action capabilities.

CIA documents show it was “sometime early in 1961” that the CIA created ZR/RIFLE to provide the US intelligence apparatus with “executive action capability.” The Church Committee stated in 1975, “Executive Action is a CIA euphemism, defined ... as a project for research into developing means for overthrowing foreign political leaders, including a capability to perform assassinations.”

While the CIA had already been active in removing foreign leaders it deemed uncooperative, ZR/RIFLE was the CIA’s effort to institutionalize these practices, converting ad hoc operations into a standing capability.

The man asked to lead this effort was Bill Harvey.

Harvey was one of the most colorful characters in the CIA, which has a history of unusually colorful people. He was known for being a raging alcoholic (David Martin, a journalist, noted that Harvey was reported to consume more alcohol than any other person in the US government) and for always carrying a handgun. When asked about this habit, he replied, “If you ever know as many secrets as I do, then you’ll know why I carry a gun.” In his 1999 book, “The Kennedy Brothers: The Rise and Fall of Jack and Bobby,” Richard D. Mahoney described Harvey as “a squat, balding tank of a man with eyes that bulged because of a thyroid condition . . . [who] began assembling a squad of assassins recruited from the ranks of organized criminals in Europe. ... He was a rough man for rough assignments, a ‘boom and bang’ type. He drank martinis to excess, packed a .45 wherever he went, and freely resorted to obscenity in all kinds of company.”

As Jefferson Morley wrote, “More than one person who encountered Harvey in Rome recalled how he liked to settle arguments: by taking out a favorite handgun, loading it, pointing it at the head of the other person, and asking if they perhaps agreed with him after all.”

These proclivities made Harvey an interesting choice to run a top secret program with “executive action capability.”

In the late ’90s, the CIA declassified pages of Bill Harvey’s handwritten notes outlining plans for the new program. Harvey was developing an apparatus that included cutouts, deniable intermediaries, criminal assets, funding channels, and an international network of assassins. His notes state that “Cover: planning should include provision for blaming Czechs or Sovs [Soviets] in case of blow. ... Should have phony 201 [Intel File] in RI [Records Integration Division] to backstop this, documentation therein forged and backdated. Should look like a CE [Counter-Espionage] file.”

Harvey’s ZR/RIFLE operations needed actual assassins, so he quickly hired an operative code-named “QJWIN.” In his notes, Harvey wrote that Q JWIN (whose identity has never been revealed) was under contract “as a principal agent, with the primary task of spotting agent candidates.”

While QJWIN was canvassing for potential assassins in Europe and the Middle East, Harvey was also working with organized crime figures in the United States to kill Fidel Castro.

The CIA and the Mob

The American government’s working relationship with the American Mafia was established at the onset of the Second World War. The United States Army planned to invade Italy through the south and knew that the territory was influenced by Italian organized crime leaders. Not wanting to risk the impact a hostile crime syndicate could have on their operation, the government needed help. They also wanted help protecting America’s ports from enemy attacks. So, the government asked organized crime leaders such as legendary Mob boss Lucky Luciano for their support in the invasion of Italy and protection of local ports.

One of the architects of this arrangement was James Jesus Angleton, who was then part of the OSS. Angleton was stationed in Italy at the time, and under his guidance, the relationship between the CIA, which was established in 1947, and the Mafia flourished. After the war, Angleton continued to rely on his contacts within organized crime. This relationship seeped down to Angleton’s counterintelligence colleagues and acolytes.

Legendary CIA man James Jesus Angleton helped build the relationship between the Agency and the Mafia. (Courtesy Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster)

Details of the relationship between the CIA and Mafia were a closely kept secret until Idaho Senator Frank Church’s committee investigated the CIA in 1975. Among the unethical and illegal activities they uncovered — and most relevant to the JFK assassination — it was divulged that the high-level officials of the CIA had engaged leaders of the prominent organized crime families to try to kill Fidel Castro.

While the headlines of the assassination plots have focused on the absurd elements of the efforts to kill the Cuban leader such as poison pills and lethal cigars, what’s more consequential is the logistics of how these two groups worked together and the relationships that developed as a result.

According to an inspector general’s report written in 1967 but not revealed until 1997, CIA initiatives involving the “Gambling Syndicate” began in earnest in August 1960 at the end of the Eisenhower administration. Over the next three years, there were a series of meetings, most notably inside the infamous “Boom Boom Room” at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, between leaders of the CIA and leaders of the Mafia. This working relationship was kept hidden from the Warren Commission, and even in 1976, President Gerald Ford suggested that the details that follow should remain confidential.

The Mob’s central figure in discussions with the CIA was Filippo Sacco, better known as Johnny Roselli or by his nickname “Handsome Johnny.” A sharply dressed man, Roselli always looked dapper with his sunglasses, slicked-back hair, and a permanent suntan. He was instrumental in organized crime’s stranglehold on Las Vegas and Los Angeles from the 1940s through the 1960s. On September 14, 1960, CIA agents met with Roselli at the Hilton Plaza Hotel in New York City and formally made its pitch to assassinate Castro.

Mafia leader Johnny Roselli collaborated with the CIA in efforts to kill Cuba’s President Fidel Castro. (Courtesy Gallery Books/Simon & Schuster)

Roselli understood that for something this sensitive, he needed to go higher up the food chain. So, in subsequent meetings he brought along Sam Giancana, the legendary head of the Chicago Mafia. Giancana, introduced at a meeting in the Boom Boom Room as Sam Gold, was one of the most powerful men in the country. He was rumored to have helped get Kennedy elected in 1960 and is known to have shared a mistress with him, Judith Exner. Santo Trafficante, introduced as Joe, was also present at these gatherings. Trafficante was among the most powerful members of organized crime at the time, running operations in Florida and, importantly, all of Cuba— before Castro kicked them out.

In the early 1960s, Trafficante, Giancana, and Roselli were at the height of their power. A 1966 CIA memo noted that Giancana “was described as the Chicago chieftain of the Cosa Nostra and successor to Al Capone, and the latter [Trafficante], the Cosa Nostra boss of Cuban operations.” The extent of the control these men had over organized crime is legendary.

The CIA made the gangsters Giancana and Roselli an offer they couldn’t refuse: $150,000 (over $1,500,000 in 2026) to assassinate Castro. To the CIA’s surprise, the mobsters declined the money. They said they would kill Castro for free. After all, the mobsters said, “We’re patriots.”

The CIA and Cuban Exiles

In the early 1960s, after Castro’s takeover of Cuba, the CIA was funding paramilitary Cuban exile groups from Miami, which the US military was training with guns smuggled by the Mafia. Some of the exiles were unaware which group they technically worked with or who was issuing the orders. It didn’t matter. The drive behind this working relationship was a religious-like belief in the need to remove Castro from Cuba, at any cost.

In chapter 32, we discussed the Cuban paramilitary group Alpha 66 and its leader Antonio Veciana’s relationship with CIA operative David Atlee Phillips, a.k.a. Maurice Bishop. As noted, before the Cuban revolution, Veciana had been an upper-middle-class banker in Cuba. But once he was exiled from Havana, he became the leader of the violent anti-Castro group in Miami.

Alpha 66 was desperate to remove Castro and get back their homeland. However, they lacked the means to do so. On the other hand, the CIA was also desperate to remove Castro and had endless means, but needed men willing to do the dirty work that would allow them to maintain plausible deniability. It was a perfect match.

An example of their cooperation was the harassment of Cuban and Russian ships in the waters around Cuba. On March 17, 1963, Alpha 66, under Veciana’s leadership and with the support and funding of the CIA through David Atlee Phillips, sank the Soviet merchant ship Lgov, which was docked on the north coast of Cuba.

LATER THIS WEEK AT JFK FACTS: An interview with “Who Killed JFK?” author and researcher Dick Russell.

The attack happened five months after the Cuban Missile Crisis, well past the point when Kennedy had publicly pivoted toward peace. He had promised Khrushchev that he would keep his hands off Cuba and that Castro did not have to fear a US invasion.

Kennedy knew that it was Alpha 66 that had sunk the Soviet ship and that the CIA backed them. Years later, Veciana told Anthony Summers, “It was my case officer, Maurice Bishop [David Atlee Phillips], who had the idea to attack the Soviet ships. The intention was to cause trouble between Kennedy and Russia.” The CIA had blatantly ignored Kennedy’s orders and delivered an overt slap in his face.

Kennedy was irate for good reason. He wasn’t going to allow the ambush on the Soviet ship to undermine the improving relationships he was cultivating with the Soviet Union and Cuba. He assured Khrushchev that he didn’t order the strike and would put an end to similar activities. The president went on record publicly stating that there would be no military incursions into Cuba.

Then, less than two weeks after the previous assault, Alpha 66 associates attacked another Soviet ship, Baku, in the Cuban port of Caibarién. Kennedy responded. He ordered the Coast Guard to seize the boats of several Cuban exiles before they could embark on any more attacks. He sent planes and ships into the waters around Cuba. He banned a dozen Cuban exile leaders, including Veciana, from leaving Miami. He also used a back channel to assure Khrushchev that he was taking measures to end the provocations.

An American president was siding with Khrushchev over his intelligence and military advisors. The CIA was in shock.

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It was clear that there was a fissure in the relationship between the CIA and the president that was playing out through anti-Castro Cubans. Fabian Escalante, Castro’s intelligence operative, noted, “According to our judgment, there were two strategies to be followed by the U.S.: (1) from the administration; and (2) one from the CIA, the Cuban exiles, and the Mafia — and even they had their own independent objectives.”

The Cuban exiles, the Mafia, and hard-line members of the US intelligence/military groups understood that their goal of removing Castro was going to be virtually impossible to achieve with Kennedy in the White House. They also understood that JFK was likely to get reelected in 1964 and that his brother Bobby might very well become president in 1968 and ’72. Facing the possibility of another decade-plus of Kennedy administrations, they could either wait or take action. These were not patient men.

Cuban intelligence officer Escalante was clear on what this meant: “The Cuban exiles and the Mafia who had their own independent objectives around that time felt the need to assassinate Kennedy.”

Back to the CIA and the Mob

We return to the Boom Boom Room and the CIA’s “assassination chief,” Bill Harvey. Harvey was no fan of the Kennedys. It was said that he hated Bobby with a passion. After the Kennedys humiliated him with a banishment to the CIA station in Rome in June 1963, Harvey’s hatred for the Kennedys reached a new level.

William “Bill” Harvey was known for a swashbuckling style and dislike for the Kennedys. (Courtesy Gallery Books/Simon & Sschuster)

Despite having been banished, Harvey continued to have close relationships with Allen Dulles, James Jesus Angleton, and David Atlee Phillips. Harvey also continued to cultivate his relationship with mobster “Handsome Johnny” Roselli. Harvey’s wife, Clara Grace (“C. G.”) Harvey, who was a CIA agent herself, made clear that Bill and Johnny were not just in business together to kill Castro, but they also became dear friends. Here are excerpts of a transcript from an interview C. G. Harvey gave in 1999:

Bobby Kennedy and my husband were enemies. I mean just pure enemies ...

I loved Roselli. My husband always said that if I had to ride shotgun, that is the guy I’d take with me. Much better than any of the law enforcement people ...

He definitely was Mafia. And he definitely was a crook and he definitely had pulled off all kinds of stunts with the Mafia. But he was a patriot ...

He knew that my husband was a patriot. And that’s what drew him to Bill ...

He had been recruited by another guy from the FBI for assassination purposes ... on Kennedy — or on Castro ...

Yes, you read that correctly. C. G. Harvey — CIA agent, wife of Bill Harvey, and friend of Handsome Johnny Roselli — said on video, “He had been recruited by another guy from the FBI for assassination purposes . . . on Kennedy.”

Then she quickly corrected herself and said “or on Castro.” At a minimum, that is one heckuva Freudian slip.

The key issue is that the CIA, led by Harvey, was formally in the business of assassinations, and they had decided to make the Mafia their partner.

It’s understandable why Gerald Ford, Warren Commission member and FBI informant, wanted this information buried.

Excerpted from WHO KILLED JFK? by Rob Reiner, David Hoffman, and Dick Russell. Copyright © 2026. Reprinted by permission of Gallery Books, an Imprint of Simon & Schuster, LLC.