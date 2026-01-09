As reported here last month, the Russian government’s dossier on JFK’s assassination has been posted on the National Archives site for the JFK Assassination Collection.

Starting today, and continuing weekly on Fridays, JFK Facts will present translations of key portions of the dossier, including:

How Russian archivists compiled the dossier.

The Putin government’s interpretation of JFK’s assassination.

Eight significant JFK documents in the dossier.

Reports on three JFK documents that have never been seen before.

As the Russian government’s semi-official statement on JFK’s assassination, the dossier is part of the historical record that deserves scrutiny, analysis, and debate.

The translations were done by JFK Facts readers fluent in Russian.