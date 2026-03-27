Evelyn Lincoln, left, in her White House office with President John F. Kennedy on November 14, 1961 (Credit: Robert Knudsen/JFK Library)

In the 1920s, Evelyn Lincoln, the determined daughter of a U.S. Congressman from Nebraska, came to the nation’s capital to attend George Washington University. She married a political science professor, Harold Lincoln, and studied law. In 1932, she landed a job on Capitol Hill with a Georgia congressman which she held for the next twenty years.

In 1952, Lincoln volunteered for the U.S. Senate campaign of Massachusetts Rep. John F. Kennedy, whom she had met and admired. When Kennedy was elected, she became his personal secretary. For the next twelve years, Evelyn Lincoln spent as much time in proximity to Senator and President Kennedy as anybody.

“I always had the telephone number where he could be reached,” Lincoln writes in an unpublished memoir recently discovered in the JFK Library in Boston, “and he had a telephone number in case he wanted to call me.”

For more than a decade, Lincoln had unparalleled access to Kennedy and his thinking. She witnessed the crises, pressures, and pleasures of his jobs. She knew his private thoughts about friends, enemies, lovers, and rivals. She was entrusted with his secrets, and she kept them until long after her own death. She was, in a word, reliable.

Lincoln published two books about her time in the White House, "My Twelve Years with John F. Kennedy” in 1965, and "Kennedy and Johnson” in 1968. She died in 1995.

Her unpublished memoir, entitled "I Was There,” was written in the 1980s. It recounts stories from the first two books with additional observations and informed opinions. The manuscript includes an 11-page “Addenda,” published here for the first time, summing up Lincoln’s responses about the two most frequent questions she fielded: about JFK’s private life and his public death.

The manuscript was first made public without fanfare by the JFK Library last year.

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Never So Candid

While Evelyn Lincoln occasionally expressed her private thoughts in her two books and interviews, she was never so candid as in the Addenda.

On JFK’s women:

The women who did have relations with him are not publicly announcing that fact for all the world to know but regard the relationship as one of the pleasantries of life. Some of these women are dear friends of mine.

On his death:

From the catbird seat that I had during my 12 years as John F. Kennedy’s Personal Secretary I would have to say that, in my opinion, President Kennedy’s death in Dallas, Texas, was a deliberate professional political murder, planned by a group in government who wanted him removed from office.

Evelyn Lincoln’s Addenda is available for reading and downloading by JFK Facts subscribers.