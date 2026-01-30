Kennedy family friend and artist William Walton (seated, in sunglasses) on board the USS Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. on Sep. 22, 1962, with First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (left) for the 4th America’s Cup Race (Credit: Robert Knudsen/JFK Library)

Three weeks after President John F. Kennedy was shot dead in November 1963, his grieving brother Robert F. Kennedy sent a private message to the leadership of the Soviet Union asserting that the assassination “undoubtedly was the result of a large political conspiracy.”

A Kremlin document, dated December 9, 1963, is found in the Russian government’s recently released dossier on JFK’s assassination. The two-page memo shows the messenger was William Walton, an artist friend of JFK, who travelled to Moscow after the assassination.

Walton spoke to Georgi Bolshakov, an English-speaking Russian journalist who had covered the Kennedy White House and become close to the Kennedy family.

Bolshakov, in turn, wrote a memo on his meeting with Walton for the Soviet leadership. It is published as Document No. 63 in the 350-page dossier compiled by Russian archivists and now available on the National Archives web site.

The English translation is published here for the first time. JFK Facts thanks Patrick McKernan for the translation from Russian.