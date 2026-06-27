JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
4h

I can't believe that this was published five hours or so ago, and no one has yet brought up the fact that Jackie Kennedy spoke plainly and clearly about this, publicly. She told investigators that the reason she was reaching toward to the back of the limousine is that part of her husband's skull was on the back of the car and she was trying to retrieve it. It was an instinctual, immediate physical reaction. She was hesitant to speak about it because the details were and continue to be so shocking and gruesome.

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Allen Lowe's avatar
Allen Lowe
7h

This is silly and you need to get out more. A little research would have told you that that indeed was an actual routine that Lenny did, and it is reprinted in at least one book of his which transcribes his routines. It's also recorded on at least one of his albums. I think you over-emphasize his "ire" - he was just presenting a well-deserved cynicism, based, in part, on his constant persecution by government prosecutors. And we don't really know if he was right or wrong, though I suspect that Mrs. Kennedy, in her shock, really was reaching for bone. But remember that Lenny was dead before the researchers really started circulating their work (though it was starting to get around). But the comic you should check out on YouTube is Bill Hicks, who talked quite regularly about the assassination being a conspiracy.

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