In frame 378 of the Zapruder film, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy appears to be reaching for something on the trunk of the presidential limousine

The Oscar-nominated biopic “Lenny” (1974), directed by Bob Fosse and starring Dustin Hoffman in the title role, features a scene in which ‘60s antiestablishment stand-up comedian Lenny Bruce ridicules a magazine article for its depiction of the assassination. Assuming the dramatized monologue isn’t totally apocryphal, the speech runs as follows:

I’d like to show you people some really dirty pictures that relate to your daughter, my daughter. These are some pictures of the Kennedy assassination. Now, I say these are dirty pictures because the captions are bullshit. ‘Never for an instant did she think of flight.’ Now that’s bullshit. That’s my conclusion. TIME Magazine’s conclusion is that this woman was trying to get out of the car to get help or trying to help the Secret Service man aboard. That’s their conclusion, and we buy it. But I think she did the normal thing, man! When the president got it – bam! – and the governor got it – bam! – she tried to get the hell out of there! But they want us to believe this bullshit! They want my daughter, our daughter — that their husbands get their faces shot off some day, and they try to haul ass and save their asses — that they do the normal thing, then they’ll feel guilty and shitty, because they’re not like that good woman in the fantasy! And it’s a dirty lie to tell the people! That if you’re good, you stay, and if you’re bad, you run. Because she didn’t stay! F*ck it man, she didn’t stay! People don’t stay!

Bruce, known for his profanity and irreverence, took rhetorical swipes at right and left, including at President Kennedy. But the real-life scene almost certainly took place before the release of the Warren Report, in which Secret Service agent Clint Hill shared his impressions of what the first lady did in the seconds after fatal gunfire struck her husband in the head. Hill, the closest witness, didn’t appear to think she was fleeing the car in terror.

No specific reference by Bruce to conspiracy in JFK’s death appears readily available online, but AI platforms appear to concur that the comedian — who wrote of a “conspiracy to interfere with the 4th Amendment” — suspected a plot. Often arrested for obscenity during the era of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, Bruce was finally convicted and sentenced in November 1964, a month after the report’s 26 volumes of hearings and exhibits achieved release. Safe to say, he probably never read Hill’s Warren Commission testimony.

No Moving Picture

In his monologue, Bruce referred to stills from the home movie shot by Dallas dressmaker Abraham Zapruder, capturing President Kennedy’s fatal wounding. The still images were published in 1964, but no member of the public would see the actual film — as opposed to a few frames from it — until years after Bruce’s 1966 death. The Warren Commission didn’t even screen the movie for key witnesses from Dealey Plaza during its 1964 inquiry.

Dustin Hoffman as Lenny Bruce (neé Leonard Schneider) in “Lenny” (1974), directed by Bob Fosse. (Credit: Internet Movie Database)

In 1969, New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison screened the Zapruder film for a courtroom audience during the trial of local businessman Clay Shaw, whom Garrison tried unsuccessfully to prosecute for conspiracy in the assassination of JFK. In the short film, viewers saw Kennedy moving “back and to the left.” In the movie “JFK” (1991), Garrison (portrayed by Kevin Costner) repeats the phrase over and over as the sequence is repeated, as if on a loop. The unmistakable impression: at least one shot from the front.

Clay Shaw, portrayed by Tommy Lee Jones (seated in foreground, second from left), looks away as the prosecution repeatedly screens gory frame 313 of the Zapruder film, narrated by Jim Garrison’s refrain: “Back and to the left.” (Credit: Warner Bros.)

In contravening the official narrative of gunfire striking JFK only from behind, the Zapruder footage very likely swayed the jurors toward believing a plot had taken Kennedy’s life. They just didn’t think “bon vivant” defendant Shaw had taken part.

In fact, even the national television broadcast of the Zapruder film hadn’t happened by the time “Lenny” achieved theatrical release. The general public first saw the Zapruder film on an episode of NBC’s “Goodnight America” program in 1975.

The film appears to show Jacqueline Kennedy reacting to the sight of her husband’s fatal injury by climbing out of her seat in an attempt to retrieve something from the trunk of the car. She looks as if she has already begun to retreat to her seat by the time Clint Hill has gained a purchase on the rear bumper. But was Lenny Bruce’s impression correct?

Eyewitness Account

We know from Hill’s testimony to the Warren Commission that he had the impression Mrs. Kennedy was reaching for something:

Between the time I originally grabbed the handhold and until I was up on the car, Mrs. Kennedy — the second noise that I heard had removed a portion of the President’s head, and he had slumped noticeably to his left. Mrs. Kennedy had jumped up from the seat and was, it appeared to me, reaching for something coming off the right rear bumper of the car, the right rear tail, when she noticed that I was trying to climb on the car. She turned toward me and I grabbed her and put her back in the back seat, crawled up on top of the back seat and lay there.

Hill’s questioner, attorney Arlen Specter, attempted to clarify:

Mr. SPECTER. You say that it appeared that she was reaching as if something was coming over to the rear portion of the car, back in the area where you were coming to? Mr. HILL. Yes, sir. Mr. SPECTER. Was there anything back there that you observed, that she might have been reaching for? Mr. HILL. I thought I saw something come off the back, too, but I cannot say that there was. I do know that the next day we found the portion of the President’s head. Mr. SPECTER. Where did you find that portion of the President’s head? Mr. HILL. It was found in the street. It was turned in, I believe, by a medical student or somebody in Dallas.

Much later, accounts emerged of a shell-shocked Mrs. Kennedy in Trauma Room One, holding out a piece of her husband’s brain to doctors trying to save his life. Was this what she had retrieved from the trunk of the presidential limousine in Dealey Plaza?

Wages of Secrecy

The affair only demonstrates the perils of government secrecy for the public’s perception of traumatic national events. In this case, a moment of unspeakable horror seemed to prompt the innocent first lady to retrieve debris from her husband’s shattered head, endangering her own life in a vain, split-second impulse to try to piece him back together.

Had Lenny Bruce heard rumors from witnesses at the scene of the assassination who said they thought Jackie had tried to climb out of the vehicle out of sheer terror? Or was this paramount cynic just guessing based on a few photos?

Among his friends were Warren Report critics Mort Sahl and John Barbour, suggesting Bruce himself might have rejected the Warren Commission’s lone gunman conclusion. Had Bruce actually seen the Zapruder film instead of still frames in a magazine, he might have aimed his cynicism, ire and profanity in a very different direction.