To a certain generational strata, the old cassette marketing line, “Is it live, or is it Memorex?” may resonate: Is the recorded music you’re hearing so clear it could be mistaken for the real thing?

That notion seems laughably quaint now in the age of Artificial Intelligence, in which uncannily authentic-seeming videos of every sort of celebrity and world leader land on the World Wide Web — such as President Donald Trump massaging Elon Musk’s feet.

In concert with the increased occurrence of dead musicians like Whitney Houston and Roy Orbison appearing in holographic form to “perform,” AI chicanery is doing its part to upend reality.

So it was perhaps inevitable that the JFK assassination would be pulled into this realm. In a meta exercise, this video depicts an AI version of President John F. Kennedy — with a spot-on accent — as a stand-up comic riffing on who may have been behind his murder.

It’s in keeping with how many feel about the assassination — as the OG deep fake. In the 1968 book “Farewell America,” attributed to a James Hepburn but likely the work of French intelligence, the assassination is called a “stage trick”:

“President Kennedy’s assassination was the work of magicians. It was a stage trick, complete with accessories and false mirrors, and when the curtain fell the actors, and even the scenery, disappeared.”

Bob Dylan repeated this idea in his 2020 tune “Murder Most Foul,” calling the killing the:

“Greatest magic trick ever under the sun/ Perfectly executed, skillfully done.”

With the world increasingly aswirl with such convincing fakes, we can at least still say with some confidence that Dylan (Robert Zimmerman) is certifiably still with us, touring nonstop and … keeping it real.