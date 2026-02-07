Post Mortem: From Eugene Meyer to Jeff BezosCause of death: A publisher without principles.Jefferson MorleyFeb 07, 2026122ShareSubscribe122SharePrevious
Bezos, like Musk, Branson, and Zuckerberg et al . are more concerned with their own legacy, their own checkbook, their own family’s life than putting a little money, time and attention into an iconic newspaper that provides public service, jobs, helps bind a diverse community and much more.
Corporations work to make money and nothing’s off the table if the corporation is possibly losing money. (god forbid)
The rich get richer, the poor get poorer and soon if everyone can’t make 75000 dollars a year, you will be sent to a prison state. Criminals will be incarcerated and if you don’t have a record, you will be in charge of the imprisoned.
Possible sites look to be upstate Pennsylvania, New York, Minnesota…..,
That seems to be the approach that project 2025 and the soon to be late President Trump ( he’s on death’s door if you haven’t noticed) have implemented.
When will Bondi be arrested?
todd Blanch? Kristy Noem?
When will this country wake up?
"A publisher without principles," and too many billions to ever care about anything other than himself, and the throttling of free and fair public discourse.