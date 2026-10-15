Left: Lee Harvey Oswald (Credit: National Archives) . Center: CIA seal superimposed on the seal of the FBI (Credit: CIA and FBI) . Right: FBI director J. Edgar Hoover in 1971 (Credit: Autrey of Hollywood) . Background: FBI internal memorandum on the CIA, dated Jan. 15, 1964 (Credit: National Archives).

An undigitized FBI file in the JFK Collection illuminates problems in the CIA-FBI relationship immediately after JFK’s death. The Warren Commission was just getting started when the FBI reported internally on the CIA’s “reorganization” (as reported to it by the CIA) and the Agency’s Domestic Operations Division (DOD) formed in 1963.

In a memorandum to FBI assistant director William C. Sullivan dated Jan. 15, 1964, FBI intelligence chief D.J. Brennan Jr., put a positive spin on CIA operations inside the United States, formally the territorial jurisdiction of the FBI. Even the creation of the DOD under ops officer C. Tracy Barnes — manager of the coup d’état in Guatemala in 1954 and the Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961 — didn’t sully Brennan’s rose-tinted view.

The four-page FBI file resides among “CIA Liaison” subject-matter records of the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA). It can be viewed and downloaded below.

Also below: FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover’s reaction to it all, including a pointed reference to the CIA and accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.