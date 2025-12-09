Researchers have long suspected William King Harvey, who ran the CIA’s ZRRIFLE assassination program and notoriously despised John and Robert Kennedy, may have had a hand in JFK’s assassination.

Now a Senate transcript, declassified under President Donald Trump’s executive order, reveals a previously unknown connection between the Agency’s aerial reconnaissance programs and Harvey’s killing schemes.

The revelation is found in closed-door testimony that Sam Papich, longtime FBI liaison to the CIA, gave to Senate investigators in 1975. The passages that were not declassified until earlier this year concern Division D, the CIA’s signals intelligence team.

Division D was run by Harvey from 1959 to 1963, the same period in which he ran the CIA’s assassination program.